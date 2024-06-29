Ind vs SA T20 World Cup final ‘a monumental event…,’ IIM Ahmedabad student writes seeking deadline extension
This match has the potential to make history by ending our series of heartbreaks in major finals, the IIM Ahmedabad student writes
Noting that the India vs South Africa World Cup final is a monumental event, a IIM Ahmedabad student requested for an extension of deadline. “This match has the potential to make history by ending our series of heartbreaks in major finals and become a "where were you then" moment that will spark conversations for years to come."