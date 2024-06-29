Noting that the India vs South Africa World Cup final is a monumental event, a IIM Ahmedabad student requested for an extension of deadline. “This match has the potential to make history by ending our series of heartbreaks in major finals and become a "where were you then" moment that will spark conversations for years to come." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what the letter says: Dear Professor,

I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to you to request a 2-day extension for the … due tonight as part of the GPP course.

As you may be aware, the India vs South Africa World Cup final is taking place today, a monumental event that holds significant emotional weight for many of us. Given its significance, many of us will be closely following the game, making it challenging to focus fully on our academic work.

This match has the potential to make history by ending our series of heartbreaks in major finals and become a "where were you then" moment that will spark conversations for years to come.

We assure you that we remain dedicated to our studies and are committed to submitting high- quality work. An extension of two days would allow us to balance this important occasion with our academic responsibilities effectively. We appreciate your understanding.

India win toss, choose to bat India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Rohit and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram both named unchanged line-ups from the teams which won their respective semi-finals. The possibility of stormy weather over the weekend, with some rain forecast for Saturday, had raised concerns among organisers but as early arrivals began taking their seats there was no sign of rain.

The final concludes a near month-long tournament, held in the USA and the Caribbean and features two teams who have yet to lose in the competition.

India crushed defending champions England by 68 runs in Guyana on Thursday, the day after South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets in Trinidad to end a long and agonising wait for a title game.

