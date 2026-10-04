India Asian Games medal tally 2026: Full list of gold, silver and bronze medallists as India's campaign ends in Nagoya

India ended its campaign at Asian Games 2026 in Aich-Nagoya with a total of 85 medals, that included 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. This tally is 21 medals lesser than the number of medals India had won at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India had won a total of 106 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China three years ago that included 28 gold medals.
India's gold rush at the 2026 Asian Games began with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team beating Sri Lanka to defend the title.
The men's cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, also followed suit by beating Pakistan in the final. However, in between those two gold medals, there were a lot of other notable Indian athletes who finished on top of the podium.
Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal, shooter Kumkum Mohod and golf star Pranavi Urs were among who won gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya.
Shooting contributed four gold medals. Neeru Dhanda won the women's trap individual title, ending India's 48-year wait for an individual trap gold, and later teamed up with Kynan Chenai to win mixed trap gold while setting an Asian record. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh also won the mixed team 10m air pistol title.
Wrestling provided two individual gold medals through Aman Sehrawat in the men's 57kg freestyle category and Sujeet Kalkal in the men's 65kg freestyle category. Sehrawat became the first Indian wrestler to win an Asian Games title in the men's 57kg category, while Sujeet's victory gave India its first wrestling gold at the Asian Games since 2018.
Athletics, meanwhile, contributed gold through India's women's 4x400m relay team.
Overall, India's 85 medals came from a wide range of disciplines, with the campaign also producing silver medals for athletes including Mirabai Chanu, Anahat Singh, Sreeshankar Murali and Antim Panghal, as well as bronze medals in sports including badminton, rowing, squash, table tennis, sailing and mixed martial arts.
As far as the bronze medallists are concerned, archers Neeraj Chauhan and Ganesh Thirumuru were among those who had to settle for bronze. This list also includes the likes of wrestler Deepak Punia and boxers Narender Berwal, Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|169
|89
|83
|341
|2
|Japan
|83
|95
|91
|269
|3
|South Korea
|39
|43
|68
|150
|4
|India
|21
|27
|37
|85
|5
|Uzbekistan
|21
|25
|24
|70
|6
|Iran
|19
|18
|15
|52
|7
|Thailand
|18
|13
|21
|52
|8
|Kazakhstan
|12
|24
|48
|84
|9
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|19
|24
|54
|10
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|11
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|17
|33
|55
|12
|Indonesia
|5
|11
|23
|39
|13
|Philippines
|4
|9
|16
|29
|14
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|15
|Qatar
|4
|6
|5
|15
|16
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|2
|9
|14
|17
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|19
|25
|18
|Singapore
|2
|9
|7
|18
|19
|Tajikistan
|2
|5
|9
|16
|20
|Myanmar
|2
|1
|2
|5
|21
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|22
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|3
|10
|14
|23
|Mongolia
|1
|1
|12
|14
|24
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|1
|3
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|2
|8
|10
|26
|Iraq
|0
|2
|3
|5
|27
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|28
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|29
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|30
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|31
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|32
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|Laos
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Syria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No.
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Indian medallist(s)/team
|Medal
|1
|Sep 20
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle team
|Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
|Silver
|2
|Sep 20
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Silver
|3
|Sep 21
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle team
|Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane
|Silver
|4
|Sep 21
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Himanshu Dhillon
|Silver
|5
|Sep 21
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Bronze
|6
|Sep 21
|MMA
|Women's traditional -60kg
|Suchika Tariyal
|Bronze
|7
|Sep 22
|Cricket
|Women's T20
|India women's cricket team
|Gold
|8
|Sep 23
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|9
|Sep 23
|Shooting
|Women's skeet team
|Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|Bronze
|10
|Sep 23
|Shooting
|Men's skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Bronze
|11
|Sep 23
|Soft tennis
|Men's singles
|Jay Meena
|Bronze
|12
|Sep 24
|Wushu
|Women's 60kg sanda
|Roshibina Devi
|Silver
|13
|Sep 24
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S., Vithya Ramraj
|Silver
|14
|Sep 24
|Badminton
|Men's team
|India men's badminton team
|Bronze
|15
|Sep 24
|Rowing
|Men's double sculls
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Bronze
|16
|Sep 24
|Shooting
|Mixed skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|Bronze
|17
|Sep 24
|Athletics
|Women's 10,000m
|Seema Kumari
|Bronze
|18
|Sep 25
|Shooting
|10m air pistol mixed team
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
|Gold
|19
|Sep 25
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
|Silver
|20
|Sep 25
|Athletics
|Men's 10,000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|21
|Sep 25
|Athletics
|Women's pole vault
|Baranica Elangovan
|Bronze
|22
|Sep 25
|Athletics
|Women's shot put
|Manpreet Kaur
|Bronze
|23
|Sep 25
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Manush Shah, Diya Chitale
|Bronze
|24
|Sep 26
|Athletics
|Men's marathon
|Sawan Barwal
|Silver
|25
|Sep 26
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions team
|Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod
|Silver
|26
|Sep 26
|Athletics
|Men's shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Silver
|27
|Sep 26
|Kabaddi
|Women's team
|India women's kabaddi team
|Gold
|28
|Sep 26
|Kabaddi
|Men's team
|India men's kabaddi team
|Gold
|29
|Sep 26
|Athletics
|Women's 400m
|Prachi Choudhary
|Bronze
|30
|Sep 26
|Squash
|Mixed doubles
|Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar
|Bronze
|31
|Sep 27
|Athletics
|Women's long jump
|Ancy Sojan
|Silver
|32
|Sep 27
|Athletics
|Men's high jump
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Silver
|33
|Sep 27
|Squash
|Men's singles
|Abhay Singh
|Silver
|34
|Sep 27
|Squash
|Women's singles
|Anahat Singh
|Silver
|35
|Sep 27
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|36
|Sep 27
|Athletics
|Men's decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Bronze
|37
|Sep 27
|Athletics
|Women's 200m
|Harita Bhadra
|Bronze
|38
|Sep 28
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol
|Esha Singh
|Silver
|39
|Sep 28
|Athletics
|Men's long jump
|Sreeshankar Murali
|Silver
|40
|Sep 28
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|41
|Sep 28
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|Yashvir Singh
|Silver
|42
|Sep 28
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|Rohit Yadav
|Bronze
|43
|Sep 28
|Athletics
|Women's 400m hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj
|Bronze
|44
|Sep 28
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|45
|Sep 28
|Kurash
|Women's -78kg
|Pincky Balhara
|Bronze
|46
|Sep 29
|Shooting
|Women's trap individual
|Neeru Dhanda
|Gold
|47
|Sep 29
|Shooting
|Women's trap team
|Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|Silver
|48
|Sep 29
|Boxing
|Men's +90kg
|Narender Berwal
|Bronze
|49
|Sep 29
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m relay
|Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj
|Gold
|50
|Sep 29
|Athletics
|Women's high jump
|Pooja
|Bronze
|51
|Sep 29
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra, Sneha S.S.
|Bronze
|52
|Sep 29
|Athletics
|Men's 4x400m relay
|Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu T., Jay Kumar, Vishal T.K.
|Bronze
|53
|Sep 29
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Bronze
|54
|Sep 30
|Archery
|Women's compound team
|Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam
|Gold
|55
|Sep 30
|Archery
|Mixed compound team
|Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav
|Gold
|56
|Sep 30
|Archery
|Men's compound team
|Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal
|Gold
|57
|Sep 30
|Shooting
|Mixed trap team
|Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai
|Gold
|58
|Sep 30
|Boxing
|Women's 60kg
|Priya Ghanghas
|Bronze
|59
|Sep 30
|Boxing
|Men's 90kg
|Kapil Pokhariya
|Bronze
|60
|Sep 30
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 87kg
|Sunil Kumar
|Bronze
|61
|Oct 1
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 97kg
|Nitesh Siwach
|Silver
|62
|Oct 1
|Sailing
|Men's skiff
|Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis
|Silver
|63
|Oct 1
|Sailing
|Women's skiff
|Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar
|Bronze
|64
|Oct 1
|Squash
|Women's team
|India women's squash team
|Bronze
|65
|Oct 1
|Squash
|Men's team
|India men's squash team
|Bronze
|66
|Oct 1
|Archery
|Men's compound individual
|Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
|Bronze
|67
|Oct 1
|Sailing
|Women's dinghy
|Nethra Kumanan
|Bronze
|68
|Oct 2
|Archery
|Women's recurve team
|Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum Mohod
|Gold
|69
|Oct 2
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Gold
|70
|Oct 2
|Boxing
|Women's 65kg
|Parveen Hooda
|Gold
|71
|Oct 2
|Boxing
|Men's 80kg
|Ankush Panghal
|Gold
|72
|Oct 2
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 65kg
|Sujeet Kalkal
|Gold
|73
|Oct 2
|Hockey
|Women's team
|India women's hockey team
|Gold
|74
|Oct 2
|Archery
|Mixed recurve team
|Kumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Silver
|75
|Oct 2
|Archery
|Men's recurve team
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge
|Silver
|76
|Oct 2
|Wrestling
|Women's 53kg
|Antim Panghal
|Silver
|77
|Oct 2
|Sepaktakraw
|Men's quadrant
|India men's sepaktakraw team
|Bronze
|78
|Oct 2
|Sailing
|Women's dinghy
|Nethra Kumanan
|Bronze
|79
|Oct 3
|Archery
|Women's individual recurve
|Kumkum Mohod
|Gold
|80
|Oct 3
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Pranavi Urs
|Gold
|81
|Oct 3
|Golf
|Women's team
|Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
|Silver
|82
|Oct 3
|Archery
|Men's individual recurve
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Bronze
|83
|Oct 3
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 57kg
|Aman Sehrawat
|Gold
|84
|Oct 3
|Cricket
|Men's T20
|India men's cricket team
|Gold
|85
|Oct 3
|Hockey
|Men's team
|India men's hockey team
|Gold
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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