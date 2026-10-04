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India Asian Games medal tally 2026: Full list of gold, silver and bronze medallists as India's campaign ends in Nagoya

India finished in fourth place in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with a total of 85 medals that included 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 gold medals. 

PN Vishnu
Published4 Oct 2026, 09:51 AM IST
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India's Manisha Keer (Left), Ashima Ahlawat (Centre) and Neeru Dhanda (Right) pose with the national flag after winning the silver medal during the victory ceremony for the women's trap shooting team event at Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya.
India's Manisha Keer (Left), Ashima Ahlawat (Centre) and Neeru Dhanda (Right) pose with the national flag after winning the silver medal during the victory ceremony for the women's trap shooting team event at Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. (PTI)
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India ended its campaign at Asian Games 2026 in Aich-Nagoya with a total of 85 medals, that included 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. This tally is 21 medals lesser than the number of medals India had won at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India had won a total of 106 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China three years ago that included 28 gold medals.

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India's gold rush at the 2026 Asian Games began with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team beating Sri Lanka to defend the title.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Highlights, Day 15: Aman Sehrawat clinches wrestling gold

The men's cricket team, led by Shreyas Iyer, also followed suit by beating Pakistan in the final. However, in between those two gold medals, there were a lot of other notable Indian athletes who finished on top of the podium.

Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal, shooter Kumkum Mohod and golf star Pranavi Urs were among who won gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

Shooting contributes four gold medals

Shooting contributed four gold medals. Neeru Dhanda won the women's trap individual title, ending India's 48-year wait for an individual trap gold, and later teamed up with Kynan Chenai to win mixed trap gold while setting an Asian record. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh also won the mixed team 10m air pistol title.

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Wrestling provided two individual gold medals through Aman Sehrawat in the men's 57kg freestyle category and Sujeet Kalkal in the men's 65kg freestyle category. Sehrawat became the first Indian wrestler to win an Asian Games title in the men's 57kg category, while Sujeet's victory gave India its first wrestling gold at the Asian Games since 2018.

Also Read | Who is Sujeet Kalkal? Haryana wrestler wins Asian Games 2026 gold with comeback

Athletics, meanwhile, contributed gold through India's women's 4x400m relay team.

Overall, India's 85 medals came from a wide range of disciplines, with the campaign also producing silver medals for athletes including Mirabai Chanu, Anahat Singh, Sreeshankar Murali and Antim Panghal, as well as bronze medals in sports including badminton, rowing, squash, table tennis, sailing and mixed martial arts.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest Indian to win Asian Games gold at 15

As far as the bronze medallists are concerned, archers Neeraj Chauhan and Ganesh Thirumuru were among those who had to settle for bronze. This list also includes the likes of wrestler Deepak Punia and boxers Narender Berwal, Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhariya.

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Also Read | Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian athletes who became sporting sensations in Nagoya

Asian Games 2026 medals tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China1698983341
2Japan839591269
3South Korea394368150
4India21273785
5Uzbekistan21252470
6Iran19181552
7Thailand18132152
8Kazakhstan12244884
9Hong Kong, China11192454
10Bahrain115622
11Chinese Taipei5173355
12Indonesia5112339
13Philippines491629
14Kuwait4149
15Qatar46515
16Saudi Arabia32914
17Vietnam331925
18Singapore29718
19Tajikistan25916
20Myanmar2125
21Macao, China1416
22Kyrgyzstan131014
23Mongolia111214
24Sri Lanka1113
25Pakistan02810
26Iraq0235
27Turkmenistan0202
28Afghanistan0123
29Lebanon0123
30Oman0112
31Cambodia0044
32Nepal0022
33Bangladesh0011
34Brunei Darussalam0011
35Laos0011
36Syria0011

Full list of India's medallists at Asian Games 2026

No.DateSportEventIndian medallist(s)/teamMedal
1Sep 20ShootingWomen's 10m air rifle teamElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa VinodSilver
2Sep 20ShootingWomen's 10m air rifleElavenil ValarivanSilver
3Sep 21ShootingMen's 10m air rifle teamRudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth ManeSilver
4Sep 21ShootingMen's 10m air rifleHimanshu DhillonSilver
5Sep 21ShootingMen's 10m air rifleRudrankksh PatilBronze
6Sep 21MMAWomen's traditional -60kgSuchika TariyalBronze
7Sep 22CricketWomen's T20India women's cricket teamGold
8Sep 23WeightliftingWomen's 49kgMirabai ChanuSilver
9Sep 23ShootingWomen's skeet teamRaiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz DhaliwalBronze
10Sep 23ShootingMen's skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh GillBronze
11Sep 23Soft tennisMen's singlesJay MeenaBronze
12Sep 24WushuWomen's 60kg sandaRoshibina DeviSilver
13Sep 24AthleticsMixed 4x400m relayVishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S., Vithya RamrajSilver
14Sep 24BadmintonMen's teamIndia men's badminton teamBronze
15Sep 24RowingMen's double scullsSatnam Singh, Salman KhanBronze
16Sep 24ShootingMixed skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz DhaliwalBronze
17Sep 24AthleticsWomen's 10,000mSeema KumariBronze
18Sep 25Shooting10m air pistol mixed teamKamaljeet, Suruchi SinghGold
19Sep 25ShootingMen's 50m rifle 3 positions teamAishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj KumarSilver
20Sep 25AthleticsMen's 10,000mGulveer SinghSilver
21Sep 25AthleticsWomen's pole vaultBaranica ElangovanBronze
22Sep 25AthleticsWomen's shot putManpreet KaurBronze
23Sep 25Table tennisMixed doublesManush Shah, Diya ChitaleBronze
24Sep 26AthleticsMen's marathonSawan BarwalSilver
25Sep 26ShootingWomen's 50m rifle 3 positions teamAshi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa VinodSilver
26Sep 26AthleticsMen's shot putTajinderpal Singh ToorSilver
27Sep 26KabaddiWomen's teamIndia women's kabaddi teamGold
28Sep 26KabaddiMen's teamIndia men's kabaddi teamGold
29Sep 26AthleticsWomen's 400mPrachi ChoudharyBronze
30Sep 26SquashMixed doublesJoshna Chinappa, Velavan SenthilkumarBronze
31Sep 27AthleticsWomen's long jumpAncy SojanSilver
32Sep 27AthleticsMen's high jumpSarvesh KushareSilver
33Sep 27SquashMen's singlesAbhay SinghSilver
34Sep 27SquashWomen's singlesAnahat SinghSilver
35Sep 27AthleticsWomen's 3000m steeplechaseParul ChaudharyBronze
36Sep 27AthleticsMen's decathlonTejaswin ShankarBronze
37Sep 27AthleticsWomen's 200mHarita BhadraBronze
38Sep 28ShootingWomen's 25m pistolEsha SinghSilver
39Sep 28AthleticsMen's long jumpSreeshankar MuraliSilver
40Sep 28AthleticsMen's 1500mGulveer SinghSilver
41Sep 28AthleticsMen's javelin throwYashvir SinghSilver
42Sep 28AthleticsMen's javelin throwRohit YadavBronze
43Sep 28AthleticsWomen's 400m hurdlesVithya RamrajBronze
44Sep 28AthleticsWomen's 5000mParul ChaudharyBronze
45Sep 28KurashWomen's -78kgPincky BalharaBronze
46Sep 29ShootingWomen's trap individualNeeru DhandaGold
47Sep 29ShootingWomen's trap teamNeeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima AhlawatSilver
48Sep 29BoxingMen's +90kgNarender BerwalBronze
49Sep 29AthleticsWomen's 4x400m relayKiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya RamrajGold
50Sep 29AthleticsWomen's high jumpPoojaBronze
51Sep 29AthleticsMixed 4x100m relayGurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra, Sneha S.S.Bronze
52Sep 29AthleticsMen's 4x400m relayDharmveer Choudhary, Manu T., Jay Kumar, Vishal T.K.Bronze
53Sep 29AthleticsMen's 5000mGulveer SinghBronze
54Sep 30ArcheryWomen's compound teamChikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha VennamGold
55Sep 30ArcheryMixed compound teamChikitha Taniparthi, Sahil JadhavGold
56Sep 30ArcheryMen's compound teamSahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal DalalGold
57Sep 30ShootingMixed trap teamNeeru Dhanda, Kynan ChenaiGold
58Sep 30BoxingWomen's 60kgPriya GhanghasBronze
59Sep 30BoxingMen's 90kgKapil PokhariyaBronze
60Sep 30WrestlingGreco-Roman 87kgSunil KumarBronze
61Oct 1WrestlingGreco-Roman 97kgNitesh SiwachSilver
62Oct 1SailingMen's skiffPrince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu FrancisSilver
63Oct 1SailingWomen's skiffShital Verma, Harshita TomarBronze
64Oct 1SquashWomen's teamIndia women's squash teamBronze
65Oct 1SquashMen's teamIndia men's squash teamBronze
66Oct 1ArcheryMen's compound individualGanesh Mani Ratnam ThirumuruBronze
67Oct 1SailingWomen's dinghyNethra KumananBronze
68Oct 2ArcheryWomen's recurve teamAnkita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, Kumkum MohodGold
69Oct 2BoxingWomen's 75kgLovlina BorgohainGold
70Oct 2BoxingWomen's 65kgParveen HoodaGold
71Oct 2BoxingMen's 80kgAnkush PanghalGold
72Oct 2WrestlingMen's freestyle 65kgSujeet KalkalGold
73Oct 2HockeyWomen's teamIndia women's hockey teamGold
74Oct 2ArcheryMixed recurve teamKumkum Mohod, Dhiraj BommadevaraSilver
75Oct 2ArcheryMen's recurve teamDhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep BhogeSilver
76Oct 2WrestlingWomen's 53kgAntim PanghalSilver
77Oct 2SepaktakrawMen's quadrantIndia men's sepaktakraw teamBronze
78Oct 2SailingWomen's dinghyNethra KumananBronze
79Oct 3ArcheryWomen's individual recurveKumkum MohodGold
80Oct 3GolfWomen's individualPranavi UrsGold
81Oct 3GolfWomen's teamPranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha DagarSilver
82Oct 3ArcheryMen's individual recurveNeeraj ChauhanBronze
83Oct 3WrestlingMen's freestyle 57kgAman SehrawatGold
84Oct 3CricketMen's T20India men's cricket teamGold
85Oct 3HockeyMen's teamIndia men's hockey teamGold

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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