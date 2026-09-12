India at Asian Games 2026: Complete schedule of Indian athletes, dates - Everything you need to know

India would be aiming to better their 2022 show in Japan when the 20th edition of the continental showpiece kicks-off in Aichi-Nagoya on September 19. India has named a 508-strong contingent, across 35 sporting disciplines. India finished fourth in the medals tally in the 2022 edition in Hangzhou with 106 medals.

In Japan, India will have 272 male representations, while 236 are female. Sahdev Yadav has been appointed as the Chef de Mission for the Games. For India, athletics has the largest contingent with 79 athletes, followed hockey with 40. Cricket and shooting will have 30 each.

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Although the Opening Ceremony is on September 19, several sports will start before the official kick-off date, which includes basketball.

India's cricket schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Match Stage Time (in IST) September 18 India vs Japan Women's quarterfinal 10:30 AM September 20 Women's semifinal Subject to qualification 5:30 AM or 10:30 AM September 22 Women's bronze medal match/final Medal stage 5:30 AM or 10:30 AM September 28 India vs Group A runner-up Men's quarterfinal 5:30 AM or 10:30 AM October 1 Men's semifinal Subject to qualification 5:30 AM or 10:30 AM October 3 Men's bronze medal match/final Subject to qualification 5:30 AM or 10:30 AM

Defending champions India will start their Asian Games 2026 campaign in the knockouts. While the Indian men start against Group A runners-up in the quarterfinal, the Women in Blue take on Japan in the last eight stage.

India men's hockey schedule at Asian Games 2026 After a flop show in the recently-concluded FIH World Cup, the Indian men's hockey are eyeing a Olympic berth in Japan. A winner's medal would help the Indian team book their spot in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Date Match Stage September 20 India vs Indonesia Pool A September 22 India vs Sri Lanka Pool A September 24 South Korea vs India Pool A September 26 Japan vs India Pool A September 28 India vs Bangladesh Pool A October 1 Men's semifinal/classification match Subject to qualification October 3 Men's medal/classification match Subject to qualification

Much like in the men's competition, the Indian women's hockey team would seal a LA 2028 berth if they go to win the Asian Games 2026. The Indian hockey team finished a creditable fifth in the FIH World Cup recently.

India women's hockey schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Match Stage September 20 India vs Uzbekistan Pool B September 21 India vs Indonesia Pool B September 23 Thailand vs India Pool B September 25 Japan vs India Pool B September 27 India vs Singapore Pool B September 30 Women's semifinal/classification match Subject to qualification October 2 Women's medal/classification match Subject to qualification

Having won both the men's and women's competitions in Hangzhou in the previous edition in 2022, the Indian kabaddi teams will be once again be favourites to top the podium. Notably, India are the most successful kabaddi national at Asian Games with 11 gold medals in men's competition. The women have also won three gold medals.

India's kabaddi schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Match Gender September 21 Japan vs India Men September 21 Bangladesh vs India Women September 22 South Korea vs India Men September 23 Bangladesh vs India Men September 23 Iran vs India Women September 24 Chinese Taipei vs India Men September 24 Japan vs India Women September 25 Semi-finals Subject to qualification September 26 Finals Subject to qualification

PV Sindhu will lead India's badminton contingent at the Asian Games 2026. Among other notable names are Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth. Expectations will also be on men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India's badminton schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Event September 20 Men's and women's team preliminary rounds September 21 Men's and women's team preliminary rounds September 22 Men's and women's team quarterfinals September 23 Men's and women's team semifinals September 24 Men's and women's team finals September 25-26 Individual preliminary rounds September 27 Individual quarterfinals September 28 Individual semifinals September 29 Individual finals

Shooting is one sport that will bring a major chunk of medals for India. In the previous edition, India won the second-highest medals in shooting, winning seven gold, nine silver and six bronze out of a total haul of 106 medals.

India's shooting schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Events September 20 Women's 10m air rifle September 21 Men's 10m air rifle, men's/women's skeet September 22 10m air rifle mixed team, skeet September 23 Women's 10m air pistol, men's/women's skeet finals September 24 Men's 10m air pistol, men's 50m rifle 3P September 25 10m air pistol mixed team, men's 50m rifle 3P September 26 Women's 50m rifle 3P September 27 Women's 25m pistol, men's/women's trap September 28 Women's 25m pistol final, trap September 29 Men's/women's trap finals September 30 Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, trap mixed team October 1 Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol final

The injury to Neeraj Chopra came as a major blow to the Indian athletics, but a lot of expectations are from the track and field athletes in Japan. In the previous edition, India won 29 medals in athletics - most among disciplines.

Indian athletics schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Events September 24 100m, 10,000m, triple jump, high jump, mixed 4x400m September 25 Men's 100m final, men's 10,000m final, 400m, shot put, pole vault September 26 Marathon, 200m, 400m, 1500m, triple jump, shot put September 27 Race walk, 200m finals, high jump, long jump, javelin, steeplechase September 28 800m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, javelin, 5000m, 4x100m September 29 800m, 5000m, pole vault, high jump, hammer throw, 4x400m relays

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will lead India charge in boxing at the Asian Games 2026. With as many as 10 medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow a month back, the momentum is with Indian pugilists as they start their campaign on September 21.

Indian boxing schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Stage September 21-28 Preliminary rounds September 29 Men's and women's semifinals begin September 30 Remaining semifinals October 2 Finals

Indian archery schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Event September 26-29 Recurve and compound competitions September 30-October 1 Compound medal rounds October 2-3 Recurve medal rounds

Indian wrestling schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Events September 30 Greco-Roman and women's 68kg October 1 Greco-Roman and women's 62kg October 2 Men's freestyle 65kg/125kg, women's 50kg/76kg October 3 Men's freestyle 57kg/74kg/97kg, women's 53kg/57kg

Fresh after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will headline India's weightlifting challenge at the Asian Games 2026.

Indian weightlifting schedule at Asian Games 2026

Date Events September 23-29 Men's 60kg - Rishikanta Singh September 23-29 Women's 49kg - Mirabai Chanu September 23-29 Women's 53kg - Gyaneshwari Yadav September 23-29 Women's 61kg - Seram Nirupama Devi September 23-29 Women's 69kg - Harjinder Kaur

India other sports schedule at Asian Games 2026

Sport Dates Rowing September 20-24 Table Tennis September 20-28 Squash September 23-October 2 Tennis September 27-October 3 Cycling September 20-October 2 Equestrian September 21-27 Fencing September 22-27 Canoe/Kayak September 23-October 2 Shooting September 20-October 1 Golf September 30-October 3 Judo September 30-October 3 Taekwondo October 1-3 Wrestling September 30-October 3 Wushu September 20-24 Karate September 20-23 Kurash September 27-29 MMA September 20-22 Sport Climbing September 29-October 1 Teqball September 17-20 Sailing September 26-October 3 Triathlon September 20-21