India at Asian Games 2026: Complete schedule of Indian athletes, dates - Everything you need to know

For India at the Asian Games 2026, athletics has the largest contingent with 79 athletes, followed hockey with 40. Cricket and shooting will have 30 each.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Sep 2026, 12:21 AM IST
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Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (L) and Lovlina Borgohain are among India's medal hopefuls at Asian Games 2026.
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (L) and Lovlina Borgohain are among India's medal hopefuls at Asian Games 2026.

India would be aiming to better their 2022 show in Japan when the 20th edition of the continental showpiece kicks-off in Aichi-Nagoya on September 19. India has named a 508-strong contingent, across 35 sporting disciplines. India finished fourth in the medals tally in the 2022 edition in Hangzhou with 106 medals.

In Japan, India will have 272 male representations, while 236 are female. Sahdev Yadav has been appointed as the Chef de Mission for the Games. For India, athletics has the largest contingent with 79 athletes, followed hockey with 40. Cricket and shooting will have 30 each.

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Although the Opening Ceremony is on September 19, several sports will start before the official kick-off date, which includes basketball.

India's cricket schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateMatchStageTime (in IST)
September 18India vs JapanWomen's quarterfinal10:30 AM
September 20Women's semifinalSubject to qualification5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
September 22Women's bronze medal match/finalMedal stage5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
September 28India vs Group A runner-upMen's quarterfinal5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
October 1Men's semifinalSubject to qualification5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
October 3Men's bronze medal match/finalSubject to qualification5:30 AM or 10:30 AM

Defending champions India will start their Asian Games 2026 campaign in the knockouts. While the Indian men start against Group A runners-up in the quarterfinal, the Women in Blue take on Japan in the last eight stage.

India men's hockey schedule at Asian Games 2026

After a flop show in the recently-concluded FIH World Cup, the Indian men's hockey are eyeing a Olympic berth in Japan. A winner's medal would help the Indian team book their spot in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

DateMatchStage
September 20India vs IndonesiaPool A
September 22India vs Sri LankaPool A
September 24South Korea vs IndiaPool A
September 26Japan vs IndiaPool A
September 28India vs BangladeshPool A
October 1Men's semifinal/classification matchSubject to qualification
October 3Men's medal/classification matchSubject to qualification

Much like in the men's competition, the Indian women's hockey team would seal a LA 2028 berth if they go to win the Asian Games 2026. The Indian hockey team finished a creditable fifth in the FIH World Cup recently.

India women's hockey schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateMatchStage
September 20India vs UzbekistanPool B
September 21India vs IndonesiaPool B
September 23Thailand vs IndiaPool B
September 25Japan vs IndiaPool B
September 27India vs SingaporePool B
September 30Women's semifinal/classification matchSubject to qualification
October 2Women's medal/classification matchSubject to qualification

Having won both the men's and women's competitions in Hangzhou in the previous edition in 2022, the Indian kabaddi teams will be once again be favourites to top the podium. Notably, India are the most successful kabaddi national at Asian Games with 11 gold medals in men's competition. The women have also won three gold medals.

India's kabaddi schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateMatchGender
September 21Japan vs IndiaMen
September 21Bangladesh vs IndiaWomen
September 22South Korea vs IndiaMen
September 23Bangladesh vs IndiaMen
September 23Iran vs IndiaWomen
September 24Chinese Taipei vs IndiaMen
September 24Japan vs IndiaWomen
September 25Semi-finalsSubject to qualification
September 26FinalsSubject to qualification

PV Sindhu will lead India's badminton contingent at the Asian Games 2026. Among other notable names are Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth. Expectations will also be on men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India's badminton schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateEvent
September 20Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
September 21Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
September 22Men's and women's team quarterfinals
September 23Men's and women's team semifinals
September 24Men's and women's team finals
September 25-26Individual preliminary rounds
September 27Individual quarterfinals
September 28Individual semifinals
September 29Individual finals

Shooting is one sport that will bring a major chunk of medals for India. In the previous edition, India won the second-highest medals in shooting, winning seven gold, nine silver and six bronze out of a total haul of 106 medals.

India's shooting schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateEvents
September 20Women's 10m air rifle
September 21Men's 10m air rifle, men's/women's skeet
September 2210m air rifle mixed team, skeet
September 23Women's 10m air pistol, men's/women's skeet finals
September 24Men's 10m air pistol, men's 50m rifle 3P
September 2510m air pistol mixed team, men's 50m rifle 3P
September 26Women's 50m rifle 3P
September 27Women's 25m pistol, men's/women's trap
September 28Women's 25m pistol final, trap
September 29Men's/women's trap finals
September 30Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, trap mixed team
October 1Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol final

The injury to Neeraj Chopra came as a major blow to the Indian athletics, but a lot of expectations are from the track and field athletes in Japan. In the previous edition, India won 29 medals in athletics - most among disciplines.

Indian athletics schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateEvents
September 24100m, 10,000m, triple jump, high jump, mixed 4x400m
September 25Men's 100m final, men's 10,000m final, 400m, shot put, pole vault
September 26Marathon, 200m, 400m, 1500m, triple jump, shot put
September 27Race walk, 200m finals, high jump, long jump, javelin, steeplechase
September 28800m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, javelin, 5000m, 4x100m
September 29800m, 5000m, pole vault, high jump, hammer throw, 4x400m relays

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will lead India charge in boxing at the Asian Games 2026. With as many as 10 medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow a month back, the momentum is with Indian pugilists as they start their campaign on September 21.

Indian boxing schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateStage
September 21-28Preliminary rounds
September 29Men's and women's semifinals begin
September 30Remaining semifinals
October 2Finals

Indian archery schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateEvent
September 26-29Recurve and compound competitions
September 30-October 1Compound medal rounds
October 2-3Recurve medal rounds

Indian wrestling schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateEvents
September 30Greco-Roman and women's 68kg
October 1Greco-Roman and women's 62kg
October 2Men's freestyle 65kg/125kg, women's 50kg/76kg
October 3Men's freestyle 57kg/74kg/97kg, women's 53kg/57kg

Fresh after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will headline India's weightlifting challenge at the Asian Games 2026.

Indian weightlifting schedule at Asian Games 2026

DateEvents
September 23-29Men's 60kg - Rishikanta Singh
September 23-29Women's 49kg - Mirabai Chanu
September 23-29Women's 53kg - Gyaneshwari Yadav
September 23-29Women's 61kg - Seram Nirupama Devi
September 23-29Women's 69kg - Harjinder Kaur

India other sports schedule at Asian Games 2026

SportDates 
RowingSeptember 20-24
Table TennisSeptember 20-28
SquashSeptember 23-October 2
TennisSeptember 27-October 3
CyclingSeptember 20-October 2
EquestrianSeptember 21-27
FencingSeptember 22-27
Canoe/KayakSeptember 23-October 2
ShootingSeptember 20-October 1
GolfSeptember 30-October 3
JudoSeptember 30-October 3
TaekwondoOctober 1-3
WrestlingSeptember 30-October 3
WushuSeptember 20-24
KarateSeptember 20-23
KurashSeptember 27-29
MMASeptember 20-22
Sport ClimbingSeptember 29-October 1
TeqballSeptember 17-20
SailingSeptember 26-October 3
TriathlonSeptember 20-21

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, while the Closing Ceremony is scheduled for October 4 at the same venue.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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