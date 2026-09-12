India at Asian Games 2026: Complete schedule of Indian athletes, dates - Everything you need to know

India would be aiming to better their 2022 show in Japan when the 20th edition of the continental showpiece kicks-off in Aichi-Nagoya on September 19. India has named a 508-strong contingent, across 35 sporting disciplines. India finished fourth in the medals tally in the 2022 edition in Hangzhou with 106 medals.
In Japan, India will have 272 male representations, while 236 are female. Sahdev Yadav has been appointed as the Chef de Mission for the Games. For India, athletics has the largest contingent with 79 athletes, followed hockey with 40. Cricket and shooting will have 30 each.
Although the Opening Ceremony is on September 19, several sports will start before the official kick-off date, which includes basketball.
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|Time (in IST)
|September 18
|India vs Japan
|Women's quarterfinal
|10:30 AM
|September 20
|Women's semifinal
|Subject to qualification
|5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
|September 22
|Women's bronze medal match/final
|Medal stage
|5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
|September 28
|India vs Group A runner-up
|Men's quarterfinal
|5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
|October 1
|Men's semifinal
|Subject to qualification
|5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
|October 3
|Men's bronze medal match/final
|Subject to qualification
|5:30 AM or 10:30 AM
Defending champions India will start their Asian Games 2026 campaign in the knockouts. While the Indian men start against Group A runners-up in the quarterfinal, the Women in Blue take on Japan in the last eight stage.
After a flop show in the recently-concluded FIH World Cup, the Indian men's hockey are eyeing a Olympic berth in Japan. A winner's medal would help the Indian team book their spot in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|September 20
|India vs Indonesia
|Pool A
|September 22
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Pool A
|September 24
|South Korea vs India
|Pool A
|September 26
|Japan vs India
|Pool A
|September 28
|India vs Bangladesh
|Pool A
|October 1
|Men's semifinal/classification match
|Subject to qualification
|October 3
|Men's medal/classification match
|Subject to qualification
Much like in the men's competition, the Indian women's hockey team would seal a LA 2028 berth if they go to win the Asian Games 2026. The Indian hockey team finished a creditable fifth in the FIH World Cup recently.
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|September 20
|India vs Uzbekistan
|Pool B
|September 21
|India vs Indonesia
|Pool B
|September 23
|Thailand vs India
|Pool B
|September 25
|Japan vs India
|Pool B
|September 27
|India vs Singapore
|Pool B
|September 30
|Women's semifinal/classification match
|Subject to qualification
|October 2
|Women's medal/classification match
|Subject to qualification
Having won both the men's and women's competitions in Hangzhou in the previous edition in 2022, the Indian kabaddi teams will be once again be favourites to top the podium. Notably, India are the most successful kabaddi national at Asian Games with 11 gold medals in men's competition. The women have also won three gold medals.
|Date
|Match
|Gender
|September 21
|Japan vs India
|Men
|September 21
|Bangladesh vs India
|Women
|September 22
|South Korea vs India
|Men
|September 23
|Bangladesh vs India
|Men
|September 23
|Iran vs India
|Women
|September 24
|Chinese Taipei vs India
|Men
|September 24
|Japan vs India
|Women
|September 25
|Semi-finals
|Subject to qualification
|September 26
|Finals
|Subject to qualification
PV Sindhu will lead India's badminton contingent at the Asian Games 2026. Among other notable names are Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth. Expectations will also be on men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
|Date
|Event
|September 20
|Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
|September 21
|Men's and women's team preliminary rounds
|September 22
|Men's and women's team quarterfinals
|September 23
|Men's and women's team semifinals
|September 24
|Men's and women's team finals
|September 25-26
|Individual preliminary rounds
|September 27
|Individual quarterfinals
|September 28
|Individual semifinals
|September 29
|Individual finals
Shooting is one sport that will bring a major chunk of medals for India. In the previous edition, India won the second-highest medals in shooting, winning seven gold, nine silver and six bronze out of a total haul of 106 medals.
|Date
|Events
|September 20
|Women's 10m air rifle
|September 21
|Men's 10m air rifle, men's/women's skeet
|September 22
|10m air rifle mixed team, skeet
|September 23
|Women's 10m air pistol, men's/women's skeet finals
|September 24
|Men's 10m air pistol, men's 50m rifle 3P
|September 25
|10m air pistol mixed team, men's 50m rifle 3P
|September 26
|Women's 50m rifle 3P
|September 27
|Women's 25m pistol, men's/women's trap
|September 28
|Women's 25m pistol final, trap
|September 29
|Men's/women's trap finals
|September 30
|Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, trap mixed team
|October 1
|Men's 25m rapid-fire pistol final
The injury to Neeraj Chopra came as a major blow to the Indian athletics, but a lot of expectations are from the track and field athletes in Japan. In the previous edition, India won 29 medals in athletics - most among disciplines.
|Date
|Events
|September 24
|100m, 10,000m, triple jump, high jump, mixed 4x400m
|September 25
|Men's 100m final, men's 10,000m final, 400m, shot put, pole vault
|September 26
|Marathon, 200m, 400m, 1500m, triple jump, shot put
|September 27
|Race walk, 200m finals, high jump, long jump, javelin, steeplechase
|September 28
|800m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, javelin, 5000m, 4x100m
|September 29
|800m, 5000m, pole vault, high jump, hammer throw, 4x400m relays
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will lead India charge in boxing at the Asian Games 2026. With as many as 10 medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow a month back, the momentum is with Indian pugilists as they start their campaign on September 21.
|Date
|Stage
|September 21-28
|Preliminary rounds
|September 29
|Men's and women's semifinals begin
|September 30
|Remaining semifinals
|October 2
|Finals
|Date
|Event
|September 26-29
|Recurve and compound competitions
|September 30-October 1
|Compound medal rounds
|October 2-3
|Recurve medal rounds
|Date
|Events
|September 30
|Greco-Roman and women's 68kg
|October 1
|Greco-Roman and women's 62kg
|October 2
|Men's freestyle 65kg/125kg, women's 50kg/76kg
|October 3
|Men's freestyle 57kg/74kg/97kg, women's 53kg/57kg
Fresh after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will headline India's weightlifting challenge at the Asian Games 2026.
|Date
|Events
|September 23-29
|Men's 60kg - Rishikanta Singh
|September 23-29
|Women's 49kg - Mirabai Chanu
|September 23-29
|Women's 53kg - Gyaneshwari Yadav
|September 23-29
|Women's 61kg - Seram Nirupama Devi
|September 23-29
|Women's 69kg - Harjinder Kaur
|Sport
|Dates
|Rowing
|September 20-24
|Table Tennis
|September 20-28
|Squash
|September 23-October 2
|Tennis
|September 27-October 3
|Cycling
|September 20-October 2
|Equestrian
|September 21-27
|Fencing
|September 22-27
|Canoe/Kayak
|September 23-October 2
|Shooting
|September 20-October 1
|Golf
|September 30-October 3
|Judo
|September 30-October 3
|Taekwondo
|October 1-3
|Wrestling
|September 30-October 3
|Wushu
|September 20-24
|Karate
|September 20-23
|Kurash
|September 27-29
|MMA
|September 20-22
|Sport Climbing
|September 29-October 1
|Teqball
|September 17-20
|Sailing
|September 26-October 3
|Triathlon
|September 20-21
The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will take place on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, while the Closing Ceremony is scheduled for October 4 at the same venue.