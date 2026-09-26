India at Asian Games 2026 September 27 schedule: Packed Day 8 awaits with gold medal clashes in squash, athletics

India will have medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking at the Asian Games 2026 on September 27, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports.

Koushik Paul
Published26 Sep 2026, 10:52 PM IST
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India's Anahat Singh (L) competes against Japan's Satomi Watanabe during the women's singles semifinal squash match.
India's Anahat Singh (L) competes against Japan's Satomi Watanabe during the women's singles semifinal squash match.(PTI)

Multiple gold medals will be on offer for India in a packed Day 8 at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday at Aichi-Nagoya, with a host of medal events, finals and crucial qualification contests scheduled across multiple disciplines. Squash will offer two major gold-medal opportunities for India.

The action will begin for India in the early hours, with Kamali Moorthy taking on Singapore's Camille Marie in the women's shortboard Round 2 at 3:58 AM IST at Long Beach, Tahara. At 4:00 AM, race walkers Priyanka and Manju Rani will compete in the women's marathon race walk final.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put silver

While Abhay Singh will face Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final, Anahat Singh face Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final in squash. In athletics, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edapilly will be competing in the women's long jump final.

Harita Bhadra and Unnati Aiyappa Bolland will line up in the women's 200m final, followed by Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m final. Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will then compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final, before India's women's 4x100m relay team brings the day's athletics action towards a close.

India's archers will also begin their campaign early, featuring in the men's compound team elimination round against the UAE, while the women's compound team take on Mongolia. Surfers Sugar Shanti Banarse and Sivaraj Babu will also be in action.

Badminton will see Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on Malaysia in the women's doubles quarterfinals, while Dhruv and Tanisha face China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 men's cricket quarterfinal schedule: All you need to know

India's shooting contingent will also be in action, with Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat competing in the 25m pistol precision qualification. Trap shooters Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj, Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will also be in action.

Badminton stars PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda will face tough opposition in the women's singles quarterfinals, with Sindhu drawn against China's Chen Yufei and Hooda facing Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur will then compete in the women's 69kg final Group A.

India's September 27 schedule at Asian Games 2026

Time (in IST)EventDiscipline
4 AMManju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event)Athletics
7:38 AMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heatsAthletics
8:10 AMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throwsAthletics
8:35 AMSanthosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heatsAthletics
9:05 AMVithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heatsAthletics
9:13 AMAnu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdlesAthletics
9:10 AMSreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualificationAthletics
9:50 AMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vaultAthletics
9:10 AMDavid Solomon Patturaj in men's long jump Qualification Round
3:35 PMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throwAthletics
3:35 PMShaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event)Athletics
3:55 PMHarita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event)Athletics
4:05 PMAnimesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event)Athletics
4:15 PM Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event)Athletics
4:53 PM Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event)Athletics
5 PMMohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heatsAthletics
5:40 PMTejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500mAthletics
5:52 PMParul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event)Athletics
6:15 PMIndia in women's 4x100m relay heatsAthletics
6 AMDressage Individual: Hriday ChhedaEQUESTRIAN
6 AMDressage Individual: Jai SudEQUESTRIAN
6 AMWomen's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in quarterfinalsBadminton
6:10 AMMixed Doubles : Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in quarterfinalsBadminton
9:30 AMWomen's Singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu (Subject to Qualification)Badminton
9:30 AMWomen's Singles quarterfinals: Unnati Hooda vs Akane YamaguchiBadminton
4:45 AMIndia's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal gamesArchery
5:30 AMIndia vs South Korea in women's double Group B matchSEPAKTAKRAW
11:30 AMIndia vs Philippines in women's double Group B matchSEPAKTAKRAW
4:54 AMKamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heatsSurfing
6:30 AMManisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)Shooting
6:30 AMAhvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)Shooting
6:10 AMManu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precisionShooting
9:45 AMAnkush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinalBoxing
2 PMParveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinalBoxing
10:00 AMHarjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event)Weightlifting
1:30 PMAnahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal matchSquash
12:30 PMAbhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal matchSquash
12:30 PMIndia vs Vietnam in men's Pool C matchVolleyball
9:20 AM onwardsIndia vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match (Bhavna Devi and Shreya Gupta).Fencing
6:30 PM onwardsSangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's 90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final boutsKurash
2:45 PMSachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinalBoxing
3:45 PMNarender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90 kg quarterfinalBoxing
3:30 PMIndia vs Singapore in women's pool gameHockey
9:30 AMWomen's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar and Shital VermaSailing
9:30 AMMen's Skiff/ 49er: Prince Noble and Manu FrancisSailing

With medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports, Day 8 promises to be one of the busiest days yet for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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