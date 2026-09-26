India at Asian Games 2026 September 27 schedule: Packed Day 8 awaits with gold medal clashes in squash, athletics

Multiple gold medals will be on offer for India in a packed Day 8 at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday at Aichi-Nagoya, with a host of medal events, finals and crucial qualification contests scheduled across multiple disciplines. Squash will offer two major gold-medal opportunities for India.
The action will begin for India in the early hours, with Kamali Moorthy taking on Singapore's Camille Marie in the women's shortboard Round 2 at 3:58 AM IST at Long Beach, Tahara. At 4:00 AM, race walkers Priyanka and Manju Rani will compete in the women's marathon race walk final.
While Abhay Singh will face Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final, Anahat Singh face Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final in squash. In athletics, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edapilly will be competing in the women's long jump final.
Harita Bhadra and Unnati Aiyappa Bolland will line up in the women's 200m final, followed by Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m final. Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will then compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final, before India's women's 4x100m relay team brings the day's athletics action towards a close.
India's archers will also begin their campaign early, featuring in the men's compound team elimination round against the UAE, while the women's compound team take on Mongolia. Surfers Sugar Shanti Banarse and Sivaraj Babu will also be in action.
Badminton will see Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on Malaysia in the women's doubles quarterfinals, while Dhruv and Tanisha face China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles.
India's shooting contingent will also be in action, with Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat competing in the 25m pistol precision qualification. Trap shooters Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj, Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will also be in action.
Badminton stars PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda will face tough opposition in the women's singles quarterfinals, with Sindhu drawn against China's Chen Yufei and Hooda facing Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur will then compete in the women's 69kg final Group A.
|Time (in IST)
|Event
|Discipline
|4 AM
|Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event)
|Athletics
|7:38 AM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats
|Athletics
|8:10 AM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throws
|Athletics
|8:35 AM
|Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heats
|Athletics
|9:05 AM
|Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heats
|Athletics
|9:13 AM
|Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles
|Athletics
|9:10 AM
|Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualification
|Athletics
|9:50 AM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vault
|Athletics
|9:10 AM
|David Solomon Patturaj in men's long jump Qualification Round
|3:35 PM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throw
|Athletics
|3:35 PM
|Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event)
|Athletics
|3:55 PM
|Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event)
|Athletics
|4:05 PM
|Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event)
|Athletics
|4:15 PM
|Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event)
|Athletics
|4:53 PM
|Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event)
|Athletics
|5 PM
|Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats
|Athletics
|5:40 PM
|Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500m
|Athletics
|5:52 PM
|Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event)
|Athletics
|6:15 PM
|India in women's 4x100m relay heats
|Athletics
|6 AM
|Dressage Individual: Hriday Chheda
|EQUESTRIAN
|6 AM
|Dressage Individual: Jai Sud
|EQUESTRIAN
|6 AM
|Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in quarterfinals
|Badminton
|6:10 AM
|Mixed Doubles : Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in quarterfinals
|Badminton
|9:30 AM
|Women's Singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu (Subject to Qualification)
|Badminton
|9:30 AM
|Women's Singles quarterfinals: Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi
|Badminton
|4:45 AM
|India's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal games
|Archery
|5:30 AM
|India vs South Korea in women's double Group B match
|SEPAKTAKRAW
|11:30 AM
|India vs Philippines in women's double Group B match
|SEPAKTAKRAW
|4:54 AM
|Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats
|Surfing
|6:30 AM
|Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)
|Shooting
|6:30 AM
|Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1)
|Shooting
|6:10 AM
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision
|Shooting
|9:45 AM
|Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|2 PM
|Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|10:00 AM
|Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event)
|Weightlifting
|1:30 PM
|Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal match
|Squash
|12:30 PM
|Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal match
|Squash
|12:30 PM
|India vs Vietnam in men's Pool C match
|Volleyball
|9:20 AM onwards
|India vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match (Bhavna Devi and Shreya Gupta).
|Fencing
|6:30 PM onwards
|Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's 90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final bouts
|Kurash
|2:45 PM
|Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|3:45 PM
|Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90 kg quarterfinal
|Boxing
|3:30 PM
|India vs Singapore in women's pool game
|Hockey
|9:30 AM
|Women's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma
|Sailing
|9:30 AM
|Men's Skiff/ 49er: Prince Noble and Manu Francis
|Sailing
With medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports, Day 8 promises to be one of the busiest days yet for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.