India at Asian Games 2026 September 27 schedule: Packed Day 8 awaits with gold medal clashes in squash, athletics

Multiple gold medals will be on offer for India in a packed Day 8 at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday at Aichi-Nagoya, with a host of medal events, finals and crucial qualification contests scheduled across multiple disciplines. Squash will offer two major gold-medal opportunities for India.

Advertisement

The action will begin for India in the early hours, with Kamali Moorthy taking on Singapore's Camille Marie in the women's shortboard Round 2 at 3:58 AM IST at Long Beach, Tahara. At 4:00 AM, race walkers Priyanka and Manju Rani will compete in the women's marathon race walk final.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 8 Highlights: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put silver

While Abhay Singh will face Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final, Anahat Singh face Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final in squash. In athletics, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edapilly will be competing in the women's long jump final.

Harita Bhadra and Unnati Aiyappa Bolland will line up in the women's 200m final, followed by Animesh Kujur in the men's 200m final. Parul Chaudhary and Ankita will then compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase final, before India's women's 4x100m relay team brings the day's athletics action towards a close.

Advertisement

India's archers will also begin their campaign early, featuring in the men's compound team elimination round against the UAE, while the women's compound team take on Mongolia. Surfers Sugar Shanti Banarse and Sivaraj Babu will also be in action.

Badminton will see Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on Malaysia in the women's doubles quarterfinals, while Dhruv and Tanisha face China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles.

India's shooting contingent will also be in action, with Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat competing in the 25m pistol precision qualification. Trap shooters Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj, Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will also be in action.

Badminton stars PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda will face tough opposition in the women's singles quarterfinals, with Sindhu drawn against China's Chen Yufei and Hooda facing Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur will then compete in the women's 69kg final Group A.

Advertisement

India's September 27 schedule at Asian Games 2026

Time (in IST) Event Discipline 4 AM Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami in women's marathon race walk (medal event) Athletics 7:38 AM Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 110m hurdles heats Athletics 8:10 AM Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon discus throws Athletics 8:35 AM Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha in men's 400m hurdles heats Athletics 9:05 AM Vithya Ramraj in women's 400m hurdles heats Athletics 9:13 AM Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles Athletics 9:10 AM Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump qualification Athletics 9:50 AM Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon pole vault Athletics 9:10 AM David Solomon Patturaj in men's long jump Qualification Round 3:35 PM Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon javelin throw Athletics 3:35 PM Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan in women's long jump final (medal event) Athletics 3:55 PM Harita Bhadra and Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m final (medal event) Athletics 4:05 PM Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final (medal event) Athletics 4:15 PM Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram in men's high jump final (medal event) Athletics 4:53 PM Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles (medal event) Athletics 5 PM Mohammed Afsal and Krishan Kumar in men's 800m heats Athletics 5:40 PM Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 1500m Athletics 5:52 PM Parul Chaudhary and Ankita in women's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event) Athletics 6:15 PM India in women's 4x100m relay heats Athletics 6 AM Dressage Individual: Hriday Chheda EQUESTRIAN 6 AM Dressage Individual: Jai Sud EQUESTRIAN 6 AM Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia in quarterfinals Badminton 6:10 AM Mixed Doubles : Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping of China in quarterfinals Badminton 9:30 AM Women's Singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu (Subject to Qualification) Badminton 9:30 AM Women's Singles quarterfinals: Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton 4:45 AM India's recurve, compound and mixed teams in action from round of 16 to quarterfinal games Archery 5:30 AM India vs South Korea in women's double Group B match SEPAKTAKRAW 11:30 AM India vs Philippines in women's double Group B match SEPAKTAKRAW 4:54 AM Kamali Prakash, Sugar Shanti Gayen, Sivaraj Babu and Sivaraj Babu in men's and women's shortboard heats Surfing 6:30 AM Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat and Neeru in women's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1) Shooting 6:30 AM Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai and Shapath Bharadwaj in men's trap individual and team qualification (Day 1) Shooting 6:10 AM Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification precision and team precision Shooting 9:45 AM Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov of Tajikstan in men's 80kg quarterfinal Boxing 2 PM Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in women's 65kg quarterfinal Boxing 10:00 AM Harjinder Kaur in women's 69kg (medal event) Weightlifting 1:30 PM Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia in women's singles gold medal match Squash 12:30 PM Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in men's singles gold medal match Squash 12:30 PM India vs Vietnam in men's Pool C match Volleyball 9:20 AM onwards India vs Indonesia in women's sabre round of 16 match (Bhavna Devi and Shreya Gupta). Fencing 6:30 PM onwards Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan and Vishal in women's 57kg and men's 90kg round of 32, 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final bouts Kurash 2:45 PM Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto of Japan in men's 60kg quarterfinal Boxing 3:45 PM Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep of Thailand in men's 90 kg quarterfinal Boxing 3:30 PM India vs Singapore in women's pool game Hockey 9:30 AM Women's Skiff/49er FX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma Sailing 9:30 AM Men's Skiff/ 49er: Prince Noble and Manu Francis Sailing

With medal opportunities in squash, athletics, weightlifting, equestrian and race walking, along with high-stakes contests in badminton, archery, shooting and team sports, Day 8 promises to be one of the busiest days yet for the Indian contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in