India at Asian Para Games 2026: Complete list of athletes across 10 disciplines for Aichi-Nagoya - All you need to know

Para-athletics makes up the largest chunk in the delegation with 62 athletes, 46 of them men, and a support staff of 36 as India gear up for a strong finish at the Para Asian Games 2026, which starts in Aichi-Nagoya on October 18. India had won 108 medals in the previous edition of the Para Asian Games, including 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze.

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India is sending a 275-member contingent across 10 disciplines, which includes 166 athletes. The athletes list comprises of 111 male and 55 female sportspersons, with the rest comprising team officials, support staff and contingent members. Para-athletics is followed by para-badminton and para-swimming with 28 and 16 athletes respectively.

Former world no.1 and Tokyo Paralympic gold-medallist Pramod Bhagat along with former Paralympic silver-winner Suhas Yathiraj headline the badminton squad of 28 (17 men and 11 women). The shuttlers have been provided a support staff of 11.

Armless compound archer Sheetal Devi, who won two gold medals at the previous Para Asiad, will once again be a top contender. The 19-year-old world champion will be joined by another prodigal talent in 18-year-old Payal Nag, who created quite a buzz by beating Sheetal in the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok earlier this year.

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Asian Para Games 2026 - India's sport-wise breakdown

Discipline Athletes Blind Football 10 Para Archery 11 Para Athletics 62 Para Badminton 28 Para Cycling 1 Para Judo 7 Para Powerlifting 8 Para Shooting 13 Para Swimming 16 Para Table-Tennis 10 NPC Officials 0 Grand Total 166

Controversies ahead of Para Asian Games 2026 The Sports Ministry has axed under-fire para-shooting coach Jai Prakash Nautiyal from the Para Asian Games-bound Indian contingent amid a controversy-mired selection process which resulted in protests by shooters and cyclists. Long-serving national coach Jeevan L Rai has replaced Nautiyal in the contingent.

Nautiyal was facing allegations of not following the established criteria and demanding kickbacks in return for selection in the squad. Several shooters staged a protest outside Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters, demanding his removal and an investigation into the charges against him.

Also Read | India Asian Games medal tally 2026: Full list of Indian medallists in Nagoya

Despite a protest by omitted cyclists, the Ministry has avoided any last-minute additions and approved only Paralympian Arshad Shaik, who was the best performer, meeting the selection criteria comfortably. Six other cyclists had also been picked by the Cycling Federation of India and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) but they were omitted for not meeting the criteria.

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Complete list of Indian athletes at Asian Para Games 2026

Disciplines Names of Athletes Para-table tennis Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel, Sonalben Manubhai Patel, Baby Sahana Ravi, Ekta Bhyan, Prachi Pandey, Savita Vittal Ajjanakatti, Dattaprasad Jotiram Chougule, Sandeep Dangi, Jehan Dorab Madan, Shubham Wadhwa. Para-badminton Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Alphia James, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Shanthiya Vishwanathan, Kanak Singh Jadaun, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy, Sanjana Kumari, Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Surya Kant Yadav, Ruthick Ragupathi, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Haris Mythili Srikumar, Hardik Makkar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Rakesh Pandey, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. Para-archery Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Bhawna, Pooja, Swati Chaudhary, Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi, Toman Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami, Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Vinayak Amol Breed. Para-athletics Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nimisha Chakkungalparambil Suresh, Preeti Pal, Simran, Soumya, Jayanti Behera, Tejalben Amraji Damor, Radha Venkatesh, Amisha Rawat, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav, Karamjyoti, Rakshitha Raju, Suchitra Parida, Suvarna Raj, Ravanni Valasanaini, Ajay Kumar, Akira Nandan Banothu, Devender Kumar, Haney, Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mahendra Gurjar, Manjeet, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi, Nishad Kumar, Parveen, Pranav Soorma, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Ram Ratan Singh, Rinku, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Shailesh Kumar, Sharath Makanahalli Shankarappa, Sumit, Ajeet Singh, Ayush Verma, Dharambir, Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Mohd Yasser, Navdeep, Parmod, Pranav Prashant Desai, Praveen Kumar, Rakesh, Ravi Rongali, Solairaj Dharmaraj, Sujith Mandalamkunnath Sivadasan, Varun Singh Bhati, Vishesh, Amit Kumar, Anubhav Choudhary, Banti, Bhavikkumar Dineshbhai Bharwad, Pardeep Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Rahul, Sandeep, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Soman Rana, Sukhchain, Parveen Kumar, Praveen Sharma. Para-judo Renuka Narayan Salave, Kokila, Gulshan, Vrushali Ashok More, Dimple, Kapil Parmar, Bijender. Para-swimming Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap, Devanshi Satija, Kapil Kumar, Ajay Hindurao Bhosale, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Budigina, Abdul Quadir Indori, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni, Rohit Kumar, Gopichand Linguta, Vanga Niranjan Mukundan, Tejas Nandakumar, Himanshu Nandal, Swatik Patil, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Jahangir Molla. Para-shooting Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Shrishti Arora, Sumedha Pathak, Anandha Krishnan H, Amir Ahmad Bhat, Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh, Rakesh Nidagundi, Rudransh Khandelwal, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar. Para-powerlifting Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Jaspreet Kaur, Seema Rani, Ashok, Jhandu Kumar, Manish Kumar, Parmjeet Kumar. Blind Football Boje Marbom, Klingson Marak, Pradeep Patel, Sahil, Shivam Singh, Sovendra Singh, Tushar Kumar, Vishnubhatejuba Vaghela, Aditya Sajwan (goalkeeper), Sujith Puthankattunikarath Sasi (goalkeeper).

Para-Cycling Arshad Shaik.

Pramod Bhagat, Bhavina Patel to be flag bearers Paralympic champions Bhagat and Bhavina will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony on October 18 in Nagoya, Japan. Bhagat, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023 two Gold and four bronze.

Also Read | MG honours Paralympian Bhavina Patel with SUV Hector

Bhavina, one of India’s leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023 one Silver and one Bronze. Together, the duo has won eight Asian Para Games medals, and will now carry the Tricolour at the head of the Indian contingent.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in