India at Asian Para Games 2026: Complete list of athletes across 10 disciplines for Aichi-Nagoya - All you need to know

Para-athletics makes up the largest chunk in the delegation with 62 athletes, 46 of them men, and a support staff of 36 as India gear up for a strong finish at the Para Asian Games 2026, which starts in Aichi-Nagoya on October 18. India had won 108 medals in the previous edition of the Para Asian Games, including 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze.
India is sending a 275-member contingent across 10 disciplines, which includes 166 athletes. The athletes list comprises of 111 male and 55 female sportspersons, with the rest comprising team officials, support staff and contingent members. Para-athletics is followed by para-badminton and para-swimming with 28 and 16 athletes respectively.
Former world no.1 and Tokyo Paralympic gold-medallist Pramod Bhagat along with former Paralympic silver-winner Suhas Yathiraj headline the badminton squad of 28 (17 men and 11 women). The shuttlers have been provided a support staff of 11.
Armless compound archer Sheetal Devi, who won two gold medals at the previous Para Asiad, will once again be a top contender. The 19-year-old world champion will be joined by another prodigal talent in 18-year-old Payal Nag, who created quite a buzz by beating Sheetal in the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok earlier this year.
|Discipline
|Athletes
|Blind Football
|10
|Para Archery
|11
|Para Athletics
|62
|Para Badminton
|28
|Para Cycling
|1
|Para Judo
|7
|Para Powerlifting
|8
|Para Shooting
|13
|Para Swimming
|16
|Para Table-Tennis
|10
|NPC Officials
|0
|Grand Total
|166
The Sports Ministry has axed under-fire para-shooting coach Jai Prakash Nautiyal from the Para Asian Games-bound Indian contingent amid a controversy-mired selection process which resulted in protests by shooters and cyclists. Long-serving national coach Jeevan L Rai has replaced Nautiyal in the contingent.
Nautiyal was facing allegations of not following the established criteria and demanding kickbacks in return for selection in the squad. Several shooters staged a protest outside Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters, demanding his removal and an investigation into the charges against him.
Despite a protest by omitted cyclists, the Ministry has avoided any last-minute additions and approved only Paralympian Arshad Shaik, who was the best performer, meeting the selection criteria comfortably. Six other cyclists had also been picked by the Cycling Federation of India and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) but they were omitted for not meeting the criteria.
|Disciplines
|Names of Athletes
|Para-table tennis
|Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel, Sonalben Manubhai Patel, Baby Sahana Ravi, Ekta Bhyan, Prachi Pandey, Savita Vittal Ajjanakatti, Dattaprasad Jotiram Chougule, Sandeep Dangi, Jehan Dorab Madan, Shubham Wadhwa.
|Para-badminton
|Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Alphia James, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Mandeep Kaur, Neeraj, Shanthiya Vishwanathan, Kanak Singh Jadaun, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy, Sanjana Kumari, Naveen Sivakumar, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, Surya Kant Yadav, Ruthick Ragupathi, Sivarajan Solaimalai, Abu Hubaida, Prem Kumar Ale, Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar, Umesh Vikram Kumar, Haris Mythili Srikumar, Hardik Makkar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Rakesh Pandey, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj.
|Para-archery
|Sheetal Devi, Payal Nag, Bhawna, Pooja, Swati Chaudhary, Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi, Toman Kumar, Shyam Sunder Swami, Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari, Vinayak Amol Breed.
|Para-athletics
|Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya, Deepthi Jeevanji, Nimisha Chakkungalparambil Suresh, Preeti Pal, Simran, Soumya, Jayanti Behera, Tejalben Amraji Damor, Radha Venkatesh, Amisha Rawat, Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav, Karamjyoti, Rakshitha Raju, Suchitra Parida, Suvarna Raj, Ravanni Valasanaini, Ajay Kumar, Akira Nandan Banothu, Devender Kumar, Haney, Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mahendra Gurjar, Manjeet, Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi, Nishad Kumar, Parveen, Pranav Soorma, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Ram Ratan Singh, Rinku, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Shailesh Kumar, Sharath Makanahalli Shankarappa, Sumit, Ajeet Singh, Ayush Verma, Dharambir, Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Mohd Yasser, Navdeep, Parmod, Pranav Prashant Desai, Praveen Kumar, Rakesh, Ravi Rongali, Solairaj Dharmaraj, Sujith Mandalamkunnath Sivadasan, Varun Singh Bhati, Vishesh, Amit Kumar, Anubhav Choudhary, Banti, Bhavikkumar Dineshbhai Bharwad, Pardeep Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Rahul, Sandeep, Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Soman Rana, Sukhchain, Parveen Kumar, Praveen Sharma.
|Para-judo
|Renuka Narayan Salave, Kokila, Gulshan, Vrushali Ashok More, Dimple, Kapil Parmar, Bijender.
|Para-swimming
|Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap, Devanshi Satija, Kapil Kumar, Ajay Hindurao Bhosale, Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Budigina, Abdul Quadir Indori, Suyash Narayan Jadhav, Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni, Rohit Kumar, Gopichand Linguta, Vanga Niranjan Mukundan, Tejas Nandakumar, Himanshu Nandal, Swatik Patil, Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, Jahangir Molla.
|Para-shooting
|Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Bhakti Sharma, Rubina Francis, Shrishti Arora, Sumedha Pathak, Anandha Krishnan H, Amir Ahmad Bhat, Manish Narwal, Nihal Singh, Rakesh Nidagundi, Rudransh Khandelwal, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar.
|Para-powerlifting
|Suman Devi, Kasthuri Rajamani, Jaspreet Kaur, Seema Rani, Ashok, Jhandu Kumar, Manish Kumar, Parmjeet Kumar.
|Blind Football
|Boje Marbom, Klingson Marak, Pradeep Patel, Sahil, Shivam Singh, Sovendra Singh, Tushar Kumar, Vishnubhatejuba Vaghela, Aditya Sajwan (goalkeeper), Sujith Puthankattunikarath Sasi (goalkeeper).
|Para-Cycling
|Arshad Shaik.
Paralympic champions Bhagat and Bhavina will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearers at the Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony on October 18 in Nagoya, Japan. Bhagat, one of India’s most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023 two Gold and four bronze.
Bhavina, one of India’s leading para table tennis players, has won two Asian Para Games medals between 2018 and 2023 one Silver and one Bronze. Together, the duo has won eight Asian Para Games medals, and will now carry the Tricolour at the head of the Indian contingent.