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India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra headlines 125-strong squad - List of Indian athletes at CWG in Glasgow

India's medal chances at Commonwealth Games 2026 will have a serious affect after wrestling, badminton, table tennis and shooting were excluded from the Games.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Jul 2026, 12:32 PM IST
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Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will head the Indian squad at CWG 2026.
Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra will head the Indian squad at CWG 2026. (PTI)
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Two-time Olympic medal winner Neeraj Chopra will headline the 125-strong Indian squad that will compete at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow, starting from July 23. The Indian squad includes 77 men and 48 women across 13 disciplines, which also includes para-sports.

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However, unlike the previous editions, wrestling, badminton, table tennis and shooting aren't a part of CWG 2026, thus severely affecting India's medal count. For the fact, these four disciplines alone counted for 25 of the 61 medals that India won at Birmingham four years ago in 2022.

Also Read | CWG 2026: Olympic legends Lovlina, Mirabai to lead Indian contingent

Initially the CWG 2026 was to be held by Australian state Victoria. However, they withdrew their hosting rights in 2023, citing spiralling costs. Glasgow stepped in to the rescue. This is not the first time Glasgow hosted a CWG event. Earlier, Glasgow hosted the CWG in 2014.

As far as India is concerned, athletics will have the largest representation with 32 athletes. Judo and boxing have 14 each while 12 athletes will represent weightlifting. Besides Neeraj, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain are among the medal contenders.

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Complete list of Indian athletes at CWG 2026

AthletesEvents
Neeraj ChopraAthletics (Javelin Throw)
Tejaswin ShankarAthletics (Decathlon, High Jump)
Gurindervir SinghAthletics (100m)
Animesh KujurAthletics (200m)
Parul ChaudharyAthletics (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m)
Sreeshankar MuraliAthletics (Long Jump)
Pooja SinghAthletics (High Jump)
Manpreet KaurAthletics (Shot Put)
Seema KaliramnaAthletics (Discus Throw)
Nidhi RaniAthletics (Discus Throw)
Sarvesh KushareAthletics (High Jump)
Praveen ChithravelAthletics (Triple Jump)
Selva PrabhuAthletics (Triple Jump)
Lokesh SatyanathanAthletics (Long Jump)
RavinaAthletics (Racewalking)
Priyanka GoswamiAthletics (Racewalking)
Rashdeep KaurAthletics (400m)
Neeru PathakAthletics (400m)
Ansa BabuAthletics (400m)
Tejas ShirseAthletics (110m hurdles)
Yashas PalakshaAthletics (400m hurdles)
Santhosh TAthletics (400m hurdles)
Dev MeenaAthletics (Pole Vault)
Kuldeep KumarAthletics (Pole Vault)
Rohit YadavAthletics (Javelin Throw)
Yashvir SinghAthletics (Javelin Throw)
Vishal TKAthletics (400m)
Rajesh RameshAthletics (400m)
Tajinderpal Singh ToorAthletics (Shot Put)
Samardeep Singh GillAthletics (Shot Put)
Aadarsh RamAthletics (High Jump)
Sakshi ChaudharyBoxing (51kg)
Jaismine LamboriaBoxing (57kg)
Preeti PawarBoxing (54kg)
Priya GhanghasBoxing (60kg)
Parveen HoodaBoxing (65kg)
Arundhati ChaudharyBoxing (70kg)
Lovlina BorgohainBoxing (75kg)
Jadumani SinghBoxing (55kg)
Sachin SiwachBoxing (60kg)
Aditya Pratap SinghBoxing (65kg)
Sumit KunduBoxing (70kg)
AnkushBoxing (80kg)
Kapil PokhriyaBoxing (90kg)
Narender BerwalBoxing (+90kg)
Mirabai ChanuWeightlifting
Gyaneshwari DeviWeightlifting
Bindiyarani DeviWeightlifting
Harjinder KaurWeightlifting
SanjanaWeightlifting
Martina DeviWeightlifting
Rishikanta SinghWeightlifting
M RajaWeightlifting
Ajaya BabuWeightlifting
Dilbag SinghWeightlifting
Lovepreet SinghWeightlifting
Ronaldo SinghTrack Cycling
David BeckhamTrack Cycling
Rojit SinghTrack Cycling
Dinesh KumarTrack Cycling
Jemesh SinghTrack Cycling
Harshveer SekhonTrack Cycling
Aneesh GowdaSwimming
Sajan PrakashSwimming
Srihari NatarajSwimming
Aryan NehraSwimming
Dharshan ShashikumarSwimming
Shharadha ChopadeJudo(52kg)
Asmit DeyJudo(48kg)
Tulika MaanJudo(+78kg)
InunganbiJudo(70kg)
Ishroop NarangJudo(78kg)
Yamini MouryaJudo(57kg)
Unnati SharmaJudo (63kg)
Avtar SinghJudo (+100kg)
Yash GhangasJudo (100kg)
Arun KumarJudo (73kg)
Karanjit Singh MaanJudo (90kg)
RohitJudo (66kg)
Harsh TokasJudo (81kg)
Harsh SinghJudo (60kg)
PinkiLawn Bowls
Nayanmoni SaikiaLawn Bowls
Rupa Rani TirkeyLawn Bowls
Dinesh KumarLawn Bowls
Navneet SinghLawn Bowls
Putul SonowalLawn Bowls
Prannati NayakArtistic Gymnastics
Nishika AgarwalArtistic Gymnastics
Eshita RewaleArtistic Gymnastics
Protistha SamantaArtistic Gymnastics
Tapan MohantyArtistic Gymnastics
Satyajit MondalArtistic Gymnastics
Tapaswera NathArtistic Gymnastics
Swatish KaitheriArtistic Gymnastics
SharmilaPara Athletics
Devender KumarPara Athletics
Rakeshbhai BhattPara Athletics
Dilip GavitPara Athletics
Shubham JuyalPara Athletics
Shilpa ShylaPara Athletics
Soman RanaPara Athletics
BasilPara Athletics
Rakesh ShanmugamPara Athletics
Sagar ThyatPara Athletics
Shreyansh TrivediPara Powerlifting
Jaspreet KaurPara Powerlifting
Suman DeviPara Powerlifting
Kasthuri RajamaniPara Powerlifting
ParamjeetPara Powerlifting
Ashok KumarPara Powerlifting
Jhandu KumarPara Powerlifting
SudhirPara Powerlifting
Ravi VeeraPara Swimming
Ali ImamPara Swimming
Suyash JadhavPara Swimming
Swastik PatilPara Swimming
Chaitanya KulkarniPara Swimming
Tejas NandkumarPara Swimming
Reena GuptaWheelchair Basketball Team
Rita ChanuWheelchair Basketball Team
Minakshi JadhavWheelchair Basketball Team
Lakshmi RayappaWheelchair Basketball Team
Lisha DasPara Cycling

Besides the traditional medal contenders, India will also hope that its lawn bowls teams can recreate the magic from Birmingham Games in 2022. Four years ago, Indian women scripted history with gold and the men won a silver.

The judokas, who contributed three medals in the previous edition, will be looking to equal or improve on that performance despite stronger competition. Not to forget, Indian para athletes are also expected to make a substantial contribution, with six para events now integrated at the Games.

Also Read | The Stillness of the Javelin: Neeraj Chopra at 2,970 Metres

Although the reduced sports programme means India is unlikely to match its 61-medal haul from Birmingham, a place among the top five nations would underline the country's depth across Olympic sports.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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