India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Neeraj Chopra headlines 125-strong squad - List of Indian athletes at CWG in Glasgow

Two-time Olympic medal winner Neeraj Chopra will headline the 125-strong Indian squad that will compete at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow, starting from July 23. The Indian squad includes 77 men and 48 women across 13 disciplines, which also includes para-sports.

Advertisement

However, unlike the previous editions, wrestling, badminton, table tennis and shooting aren't a part of CWG 2026, thus severely affecting India's medal count. For the fact, these four disciplines alone counted for 25 of the 61 medals that India won at Birmingham four years ago in 2022.

Initially the CWG 2026 was to be held by Australian state Victoria. However, they withdrew their hosting rights in 2023, citing spiralling costs. Glasgow stepped in to the rescue. This is not the first time Glasgow hosted a CWG event. Earlier, Glasgow hosted the CWG in 2014.

As far as India is concerned, athletics will have the largest representation with 32 athletes. Judo and boxing have 14 each while 12 athletes will represent weightlifting. Besides Neeraj, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain are among the medal contenders.

Advertisement

Complete list of Indian athletes at CWG 2026

Athletes Events Neeraj Chopra Athletics (Javelin Throw) Tejaswin Shankar Athletics (Decathlon, High Jump) Gurindervir Singh Athletics (100m) Animesh Kujur Athletics (200m) Parul Chaudhary Athletics (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m) Sreeshankar Murali Athletics (Long Jump) Pooja Singh Athletics (High Jump) Manpreet Kaur Athletics (Shot Put) Seema Kaliramna Athletics (Discus Throw) Nidhi Rani Athletics (Discus Throw) Sarvesh Kushare Athletics (High Jump) Praveen Chithravel Athletics (Triple Jump) Selva Prabhu Athletics (Triple Jump) Lokesh Satyanathan Athletics (Long Jump) Ravina Athletics (Racewalking) Priyanka Goswami Athletics (Racewalking) Rashdeep Kaur Athletics (400m) Neeru Pathak Athletics (400m) Ansa Babu Athletics (400m) Tejas Shirse Athletics (110m hurdles) Yashas Palaksha Athletics (400m hurdles) Santhosh T Athletics (400m hurdles) Dev Meena Athletics (Pole Vault) Kuldeep Kumar Athletics (Pole Vault) Rohit Yadav Athletics (Javelin Throw) Yashvir Singh Athletics (Javelin Throw) Vishal TK Athletics (400m) Rajesh Ramesh Athletics (400m) Tajinderpal Singh Toor Athletics (Shot Put) Samardeep Singh Gill Athletics (Shot Put) Aadarsh Ram Athletics (High Jump) Sakshi Chaudhary Boxing (51kg) Jaismine Lamboria Boxing (57kg) Preeti Pawar Boxing (54kg) Priya Ghanghas Boxing (60kg) Parveen Hooda Boxing (65kg) Arundhati Chaudhary Boxing (70kg) Lovlina Borgohain Boxing (75kg) Jadumani Singh Boxing (55kg) Sachin Siwach Boxing (60kg) Aditya Pratap Singh Boxing (65kg) Sumit Kundu Boxing (70kg) Ankush Boxing (80kg) Kapil Pokhriya Boxing (90kg) Narender Berwal Boxing (+90kg) Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Gyaneshwari Devi Weightlifting Bindiyarani Devi Weightlifting Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting Sanjana Weightlifting Martina Devi Weightlifting Rishikanta Singh Weightlifting M Raja Weightlifting Ajaya Babu Weightlifting Dilbag Singh Weightlifting Lovepreet Singh Weightlifting Ronaldo Singh Track Cycling David Beckham Track Cycling Rojit Singh Track Cycling Dinesh Kumar Track Cycling Jemesh Singh Track Cycling Harshveer Sekhon Track Cycling Aneesh Gowda Swimming Sajan Prakash Swimming Srihari Nataraj Swimming Aryan Nehra Swimming Dharshan Shashikumar Swimming Shharadha Chopade Judo(52kg) Asmit Dey Judo(48kg) Tulika Maan Judo(+78kg) Inunganbi Judo(70kg) Ishroop Narang Judo(78kg) Yamini Mourya Judo(57kg) Unnati Sharma Judo (63kg) Avtar Singh Judo (+100kg) Yash Ghangas Judo (100kg) Arun Kumar Judo (73kg) Karanjit Singh Maan Judo (90kg) Rohit Judo (66kg) Harsh Tokas Judo (81kg) Harsh Singh Judo (60kg) Pinki Lawn Bowls Nayanmoni Saikia Lawn Bowls Rupa Rani Tirkey Lawn Bowls Dinesh Kumar Lawn Bowls Navneet Singh Lawn Bowls Putul Sonowal Lawn Bowls Prannati Nayak Artistic Gymnastics Nishika Agarwal Artistic Gymnastics Eshita Rewale Artistic Gymnastics Protistha Samanta Artistic Gymnastics Tapan Mohanty Artistic Gymnastics Satyajit Mondal Artistic Gymnastics Tapaswera Nath Artistic Gymnastics Swatish Kaitheri Artistic Gymnastics Sharmila Para Athletics Devender Kumar Para Athletics Rakeshbhai Bhatt Para Athletics Dilip Gavit Para Athletics Shubham Juyal Para Athletics Shilpa Shyla Para Athletics Soman Rana Para Athletics Basil Para Athletics Rakesh Shanmugam Para Athletics Sagar Thyat Para Athletics Shreyansh Trivedi Para Powerlifting Jaspreet Kaur Para Powerlifting Suman Devi Para Powerlifting Kasthuri Rajamani Para Powerlifting Paramjeet Para Powerlifting Ashok Kumar Para Powerlifting Jhandu Kumar Para Powerlifting Sudhir Para Powerlifting Ravi Veera Para Swimming Ali Imam Para Swimming Suyash Jadhav Para Swimming Swastik Patil Para Swimming Chaitanya Kulkarni Para Swimming Tejas Nandkumar Para Swimming Reena Gupta Wheelchair Basketball Team Rita Chanu Wheelchair Basketball Team Minakshi Jadhav Wheelchair Basketball Team Lakshmi Rayappa Wheelchair Basketball Team Lisha Das Para Cycling

Besides the traditional medal contenders, India will also hope that its lawn bowls teams can recreate the magic from Birmingham Games in 2022. Four years ago, Indian women scripted history with gold and the men won a silver.

The judokas, who contributed three medals in the previous edition, will be looking to equal or improve on that performance despite stronger competition. Not to forget, Indian para athletes are also expected to make a substantial contribution, with six para events now integrated at the Games.

Although the reduced sports programme means India is unlikely to match its 61-medal haul from Birmingham, a place among the top five nations would underline the country's depth across Olympic sports.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in