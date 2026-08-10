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India at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: When is IND vs PAK match? Full schedule, date, time & a look back into history

India have been clubbed with Wales, England and Pakistan in Pool D of the 2026 Hockey World Cup. India's only gold medal at the Hockey World Cup came in 1975.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Aug 2026, 09:18 PM IST
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India's only World Cup gold medal came in 1975.
India's only World Cup gold medal came in 1975.
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Having dominated at the Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing to break their 51-year-old gold medal drought as they embark on a fresh World Cup journey that begins on Independence Day. The 2026 Hockey World Cup will be co-hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands, with the final to be played on August 30.

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The India's men's hockey team has had a roller-coaster journey in the World Cup, from winning the inaugural bronze in 1971 to lifting the title in 1975 and then enduring a long wait for another podium finish. The eight-time Olympic champions' only World Cup triumph came in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, when Ajit Pal Singh's side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedules of men's & women's events & more

Pakistan remain the most successful team in the tournament with four titles, while the Netherlands, Australia and Germany have won it three times each. Belgium are the other champions.

When is India vs Pakistan in hockey World Cup?

Having finished a disappointing ninth in the previous edition in Bhubaneshwar, India will begin their 2026 campaign against Wales on August 15. The Men in Blue play their second two days later against England, followed by the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on August 19.

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Ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped player, brings vast experience to a balanced squad comprising a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent.

Two teams from all the four groups will advance into the second round. It must be noted that unlike the previous editions, the second round replaced the traditional quarterfinals. In the second round, a team will play two games. The top two teams in the second round will make the semifinals.

Also Read | Hockey India issues statement amid controversy over saffron jersey
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India's 2026 Hockey World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

India's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

Date MatchVenueTime (IST)
August 15India vs WalesWagener Stadium, Amstelveen4.30 PM
August 17India vs EnglandWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM
August 19India vs PakistanWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM

India's performances at Hockey World Cup

The Indian hockey team finished on the podium in the first three editions, winning a gold, silver and bronze. But since then, the Men in Blue were never able to replicate the show, finishing outside the top four in 12 consecutive editions. India qualified for the men's hockey World Cup 2026 after winning the 2025 Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, beating Korea in the final.

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EditionFinal Position
1971 Barcelona3rd (beat Kenya in Bronze medal match)
1973 Amsterdam2nd (lost to Netherlands in final)
1975 Kuala LumpurChampions (beat Pakistan in final)
1978 Buenos Aires6th place
1982 Mumbai5th place
1986 London12th place
1990 Lahore10th place
1994 Sydney5th place
1998 Utrecht9th place
2002 Kuala Lumpur10th place
2006 Monchengladbach11th place
2010 Delhi8th place
2014 The Hague9th place
2018 Bhubaneswar6th place
2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela9th place
Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh to lead again as India squad named for FIH Hockey World Cup

Where to watch Indian team at 2026 Hockey World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. India's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be available on JioStar app and website.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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