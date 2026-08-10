India at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: When is IND vs PAK match? Full schedule, date, time & a look back into history

Having dominated at the Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing to break their 51-year-old gold medal drought as they embark on a fresh World Cup journey that begins on Independence Day. The 2026 Hockey World Cup will be co-hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands, with the final to be played on August 30.
The India's men's hockey team has had a roller-coaster journey in the World Cup, from winning the inaugural bronze in 1971 to lifting the title in 1975 and then enduring a long wait for another podium finish. The eight-time Olympic champions' only World Cup triumph came in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, when Ajit Pal Singh's side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.
Pakistan remain the most successful team in the tournament with four titles, while the Netherlands, Australia and Germany have won it three times each. Belgium are the other champions.
Having finished a disappointing ninth in the previous edition in Bhubaneshwar, India will begin their 2026 campaign against Wales on August 15. The Men in Blue play their second two days later against England, followed by the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on August 19.
Ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped player, brings vast experience to a balanced squad comprising a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent.
Two teams from all the four groups will advance into the second round. It must be noted that unlike the previous editions, the second round replaced the traditional quarterfinals. In the second round, a team will play two games. The top two teams in the second round will make the semifinals.
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|August 15
|India vs Wales
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|4.30 PM
|August 17
|India vs England
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|6.30 PM
|August 19
|India vs Pakistan
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
|6.30 PM
The Indian hockey team finished on the podium in the first three editions, winning a gold, silver and bronze. But since then, the Men in Blue were never able to replicate the show, finishing outside the top four in 12 consecutive editions. India qualified for the men's hockey World Cup 2026 after winning the 2025 Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, beating Korea in the final.
|Edition
|Final Position
|1971 Barcelona
|3rd (beat Kenya in Bronze medal match)
|1973 Amsterdam
|2nd (lost to Netherlands in final)
|1975 Kuala Lumpur
|Champions (beat Pakistan in final)
|1978 Buenos Aires
|6th place
|1982 Mumbai
|5th place
|1986 London
|12th place
|1990 Lahore
|10th place
|1994 Sydney
|5th place
|1998 Utrecht
|9th place
|2002 Kuala Lumpur
|10th place
|2006 Monchengladbach
|11th place
|2010 Delhi
|8th place
|2014 The Hague
|9th place
|2018 Bhubaneswar
|6th place
|2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela
|9th place
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. India's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be available on JioStar app and website.