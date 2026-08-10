India at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: When is IND vs PAK match? Full schedule, date, time & a look back into history

Having dominated at the Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing to break their 51-year-old gold medal drought as they embark on a fresh World Cup journey that begins on Independence Day. The 2026 Hockey World Cup will be co-hosted by Belgium and The Netherlands, with the final to be played on August 30.

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The India's men's hockey team has had a roller-coaster journey in the World Cup, from winning the inaugural bronze in 1971 to lifting the title in 1975 and then enduring a long wait for another podium finish. The eight-time Olympic champions' only World Cup triumph came in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, when Ajit Pal Singh's side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

Pakistan remain the most successful team in the tournament with four titles, while the Netherlands, Australia and Germany have won it three times each. Belgium are the other champions.

When is India vs Pakistan in hockey World Cup? Having finished a disappointing ninth in the previous edition in Bhubaneshwar, India will begin their 2026 campaign against Wales on August 15. The Men in Blue play their second two days later against England, followed by the much-awaited clash against Pakistan on August 19.

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Ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped player, brings vast experience to a balanced squad comprising a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent.

Two teams from all the four groups will advance into the second round. It must be noted that unlike the previous editions, the second round replaced the traditional quarterfinals. In the second round, a team will play two games. The top two teams in the second round will make the semifinals.

Also Read | Hockey India issues statement amid controversy over saffron jersey

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India's 2026 Hockey World Cup squad Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

India's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 15 India vs Wales Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 4.30 PM August 17 India vs England Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM August 19 India vs Pakistan Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM

India's performances at Hockey World Cup The Indian hockey team finished on the podium in the first three editions, winning a gold, silver and bronze. But since then, the Men in Blue were never able to replicate the show, finishing outside the top four in 12 consecutive editions. India qualified for the men's hockey World Cup 2026 after winning the 2025 Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, beating Korea in the final.

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Edition Final Position 1971 Barcelona 3rd (beat Kenya in Bronze medal match) 1973 Amsterdam 2nd (lost to Netherlands in final) 1975 Kuala Lumpur Champions (beat Pakistan in final) 1978 Buenos Aires 6th place 1982 Mumbai 5th place 1986 London 12th place 1990 Lahore 10th place 1994 Sydney 5th place 1998 Utrecht 9th place 2002 Kuala Lumpur 10th place 2006 Monchengladbach 11th place 2010 Delhi 8th place 2014 The Hague 9th place 2018 Bhubaneswar 6th place 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 9th place

Also Read | Harmanpreet Singh to lead again as India squad named for FIH Hockey World Cup

Where to watch Indian team at 2026 Hockey World Cup? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. India's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be available on JioStar app and website.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in