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India at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule, date, time, live streaming details & a look back into history

The Indian women's team are yet to win a hockey World Cup. India's best finish in a women's hockey World Cup came in 1974 when they finished fourth. In the 2026 edition, India are clubbed with China, England and South Africa in Pool D.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Aug 2026, 10:07 AM IST
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The Indian women's hockey team are yet to win a hockey World Cup medal.
The Indian women's hockey team are yet to win a hockey World Cup medal.

The Indian women's hockey team will be chasing their maiden World Cup title as they take the field in Amstelveen from August 16. Unlike their male counterparts, the Indian women had a far more arduous journey, marked by inconsistent participation at the World Cup.

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From finishing fourth at the inaugural edition in France in 1974 to ending ninth in 2022, the India women have featured in only eight of the 15 editions of the tournament so far. The Indian team have been brilliant in the build up to the World Cup - winning the FIH Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Also Read | India at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: When is IND vs PAK match?

With Sjoerd Marijne at the helm once again, the Indian women's hockey team can dream of finishing on the podium. The Dutch coach has been credited to bring the Indian women's team back on track during his first tenure from 2018 to 2021. During that period, India women entered the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics.

The 52-year-old left for home to be with his family in 2021, but once again returned earlier this year to take charge.

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India's matches at Women's Hockey World Cup

Drawn in Pool D, the Indian team have China, England and South Africa as their opponents in the group stage. The Indian women's hockey team will play all their group stage games at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India will open their 2026 campaign against China on August 16, followed by matches against South Africa on August 18 and England on August 20. The top two teams will advance into the second round. In the second round, all the teams will play two games each before the top two teams advance into the semifinals. Only four teams have won the women's World Cup so far.

The Netherlands are the most successful side with nine titles while Argentina, Australia and Germany have won it twice each.

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Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedules of men's & women's events & more

India women's squad for 2026 Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
August 16India vs ChinaWagener Stadium, Amstelveen4.30 PM
August 18India vs South AfricaWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM
August 20India vs EnglandWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM

India's performances at Women's Hockey World Cup

EditionPerformance
1974, France4th
1978, Madrid7th 
1983, Kuala Lumpur11th
1998, Utrecht12th
2006, Madrid11th
2010, Rosario9th
2018, London8th
2022, Amstelveen and Terrassa, Spain9th

Where to watch Indian women's team at 2026 Hockey World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be available on JioStar app and website.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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