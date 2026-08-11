India at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule, date, time, live streaming details & a look back into history

The Indian women's hockey team will be chasing their maiden World Cup title as they take the field in Amstelveen from August 16. Unlike their male counterparts, the Indian women had a far more arduous journey, marked by inconsistent participation at the World Cup.

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From finishing fourth at the inaugural edition in France in 1974 to ending ninth in 2022, the India women have featured in only eight of the 15 editions of the tournament so far. The Indian team have been brilliant in the build up to the World Cup - winning the FIH Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

With Sjoerd Marijne at the helm once again, the Indian women's hockey team can dream of finishing on the podium. The Dutch coach has been credited to bring the Indian women's team back on track during his first tenure from 2018 to 2021. During that period, India women entered the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics.

The 52-year-old left for home to be with his family in 2021, but once again returned earlier this year to take charge.

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India's matches at Women's Hockey World Cup Drawn in Pool D, the Indian team have China, England and South Africa as their opponents in the group stage. The Indian women's hockey team will play all their group stage games at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India will open their 2026 campaign against China on August 16, followed by matches against South Africa on August 18 and England on August 20. The top two teams will advance into the second round. In the second round, all the teams will play two games each before the top two teams advance into the semifinals. Only four teams have won the women's World Cup so far.

The Netherlands are the most successful side with nine titles while Argentina, Australia and Germany have won it twice each.

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India women's squad for 2026 Hockey World Cup Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 16 India vs China Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 4.30 PM August 18 India vs South Africa Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM August 20 India vs England Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM

India's performances at Women's Hockey World Cup

Edition Performance 1974, France 4th 1978, Madrid 7th 1983, Kuala Lumpur 11th 1998, Utrecht 12th 2006, Madrid 11th 2010, Rosario 9th 2018, London 8th 2022, Amstelveen and Terrassa, Spain 9th

Where to watch Indian women's team at 2026 Hockey World Cup? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 from August 15 to 30. India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup matches will be available on JioStar app and website.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in