India at Paris Paralympics: Para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan dedicates her silver to father: ‘He pushed me into…’

After clinching the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan dedicated the medal to her father as he pushed her into the sports.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Thulasimathi Murugesan of India in action during her match against Qiu Xia Yang of China for the Women's Singles SU5 Gold Medal at Paris' Porte de La Chapelle Arena on September 2, 2024 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Thulasimathi Murugesan of India in action during her match against Qiu Xia Yang of China for the Women’s Singles SU5 Gold Medal at Paris’ Porte de La Chapelle Arena on September 2, 2024 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini(REUTERS)

For Thulasimathi Murugesan, para-shuttler from Tamil Nadu, it was not just luck or hard work, but her father's constant support that led her silver-medal victory at Paris Paralympics. 

"I am grateful to be here for my first Paralympics. It is not luck because I have put in a lot of hard work for this achievement... I never felt like I lost a Gold but I won a silver... I will dedicate this medal to my father who pushed me into sports and made me choose badminton... Para sports is getting recognised so I urge everyone to keep supporting us..." Murugesan told ANI after winning silver in the women's singles SU5 category.

Thulasimathi Murugesan's victory was amplified after Manisha clinched bronze in the same category after outclassing Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match, securing another national medal.

India's leading ladies in para-shuttling at Paris Paralympics dedicated their achievement to their parents' hard work and expressed gratitude for winning medal for their nation.

"I am very proud and happy that mine, my coach's and my parents' hard work has paid off. I am not returning home with empty hands; I am going back with a medal... I was excited and nervous as well because I had the toughest draw. I faced both the top players of the world in the group stage... I want to tell everyone who is pursuing their dreams in sports to keep going and not give up," ANI Manisha.

On the 6th day of Paris Paralympics 2024, India stood at the 17th position in the medal tally. So far, the Indian contingent has bagged three gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze. The stellar performance has already outpaced the performance of India's previous best record. India had won 19 medals at the last Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

4 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
