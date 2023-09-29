BREAKING NEWS
India bags another Gold in shooting at Asian Games in Hangzhou
Maintaining its dominance in shooting, India bagged another gold at 50 m rifle 3-positions team event
Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 50m rifle 3-positions team won gold at Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.
