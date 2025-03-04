India storms into Champions Trophy final – Virat Kohli’s 84 steals the show

  • Virat Kohli top-scored with 84 as India defeated Australia by four wickets in the Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai. Chasing 265, India reached 267/6 in 48.1 overs, with key contributions from Shreyas Iyer (45), KL Rahul (42), and Hardik Pandya (28).

Published4 Mar 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during the 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2) against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. (ANI/Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

Virat Kohli’s composed 84 off 98 balls guided India to a four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday. Chasing 265, India reached 267/6 in 48.1 overs, with Kohli playing the pivotal role.

Shreyas Iyer (45) provided strong support, adding 91 runs for the third wicket with Kohli after the early dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Shubman Gill (9). KL Rahul (42*) and Hardik Pandya (28) ensured a smooth finish.

India’s victory shifts final venue to Dubai

India's victory means the final of the eight-team tournament will now be held at this venue instead of Lahore, the original host, as Rohit Sharma's team has opted not to travel there due to security concerns.

Australia’s competitive total falls short

Batting first, Australia posted 264 in 49.3 overs, led by captain Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61). Smith built crucial partnerships—52 runs with Travis Head (39), 56 with Marnus Labuschagne (29), and 54 with Carey. However, frequent wickets prevented Australia from setting a bigger total.

Indian bowlers keep Australia in check

India’s bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami (3/48), kept Australia under pressure. Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also made key contributions. Smith’s dismissal, charging at a full toss from Shami, marked a turning point in the innings.

Kohli’s near-century sets up win

Kohli controlled the chase with precision, using his signature drives and pulls to counter Adam Zampa, who had troubled him in the past. He reached his half-century in 53 balls and looked poised for a century until a miscued shot off Zampa found Ben Dwarshuis near long-on.

Despite Kohli’s departure with 40 runs still needed, Rahul and Pandya ensured a comfortable win, steering India to victory without further hiccups.

Awaiting the final opponent

India will now face the winner of the second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand, scheduled to be played in Lahore on Wednesday.

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 09:57 PM IST
