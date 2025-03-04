India storms into Champions Trophy final – Virat Kohli’s 84 steals the show

Virat Kohli’s composed 84 off 98 balls guided India to a four-wicket win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday. Chasing 265, India reached 267/6 in 48.1 overs, with Kohli playing the pivotal role.

Shreyas Iyer (45) provided strong support, adding 91 runs for the third wicket with Kohli after the early dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and Shubman Gill (9). KL Rahul (42*) and Hardik Pandya (28) ensured a smooth finish.

India’s victory shifts final venue to Dubai India's victory means the final of the eight-team tournament will now be held at this venue instead of Lahore, the original host, as Rohit Sharma's team has opted not to travel there due to security concerns.

Australia’s competitive total falls short Batting first, Australia posted 264 in 49.3 overs, led by captain Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61). Smith built crucial partnerships—52 runs with Travis Head (39), 56 with Marnus Labuschagne (29), and 54 with Carey. However, frequent wickets prevented Australia from setting a bigger total.

Indian bowlers keep Australia in check India’s bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami (3/48), kept Australia under pressure. Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also made key contributions. Smith’s dismissal, charging at a full toss from Shami, marked a turning point in the innings.

Kohli’s near-century sets up win Kohli controlled the chase with precision, using his signature drives and pulls to counter Adam Zampa, who had troubled him in the past. He reached his half-century in 53 balls and looked poised for a century until a miscued shot off Zampa found Ben Dwarshuis near long-on.

Despite Kohli’s departure with 40 runs still needed, Rahul and Pandya ensured a comfortable win, steering India to victory without further hiccups.

