India end 44-year drought with women’s Asian Games hockey gold over China, book LA 2028 Olympic ticket

India’s women are Asian Games hockey champions again. A 1-0 win over defending champions China in Kakamigahara ended a drought that stretched back to 1982 and secured a direct berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Under the FIH pathway for these Games, the gold brings an early Olympic quota, so continental glory and an Olympic ticket arrived together.

Gold, and an Olympic berth For Indian players and fans, Asian Games finals had become a story of near misses. Silver followed in 1998 against South Korea and again in 2018 against Japan. Friday’s final against China carried that history, plus the knowledge that the winner would leave Japan with more than a medal. China arrived as defending champions and Olympic silver medallists. India arrived unbeaten and ready to rewrite the script.

Lalremsiami’s moment on a landmark night The decisive blow came early. In the 10th minute of the first quarter, Sakshi Rana found Lalremsiami. The forward turned and unleashed a tomahawk that beat the Chinese goalkeeper and nestled into the corner. It was her 200th appearance for India, and she marked it with the goal that would win gold. India looked composed through the opening period, moving the ball with purpose and forcing China to chase.

Saves that protected a slender lead A one-goal cushion is never safe against China. In the second quarter, China won a penalty stroke and Zhang Ying stepped up to level. Savita Punia, on for Bichu Devi, dived low to her left and kept it out. Navneet Kaur cleared off the line from a drag-flick. Shilpi Dabas later took the ball away when another Chinese effort threatened. Those moments mattered as much as the strike.

Defending a dream in the second half After the break, China dominated possession and pinned India deep. Captain Salima Tete briefly left with a physio in the third quarter, and India’s attacking outlets dried up. Still, the defence held. Late on, China pulled goalkeeper Liu Ping for an extra outfield player. Salima Tete broke down the right with the net empty but cut the ball back rather than shooting. Savita Punia made another stop at the other end. The hooter confirmed what the scoreboard already said.

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A new chapter under Sjoerd Marijne Coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Salima Tete now stand over a result India have chased for decades. Belief from the Nations Cup and World Cup helped. This final asked for patience and nerve. They answered.