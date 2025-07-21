According to co-founder and COO Prajit Ghambir, PSL broke even in season 6 and is on track to deliver better profits in the current season. “Most leagues take 10–15 years to turn profitable, but we’ve already reached a stage where our top three teams are in the green. By season 10, we expect most team owners to be profitable," he told Mint. Poker Sports League was launched in May 2017.