India hockey World Cup 2026 qualification: How Harmanpreet Singh’s team can advance after England defeat

India’s campaign at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 suffered a setback on Monday (August 17) as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side went down 2-4 to England in their second Pool D fixture. The match was played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Despite the loss, the Indian team still has a clear path to the second group stage if results go their way in the remaining games.

Match recap: India lead at half-time but fade India had started the tournament on a positive note with a 3-1 win over Wales. Against England, they showed the same fighting spirit in the first half. England took the lead in the opening quarter when Nicholas Bandurak finished a quick counter-attack after Amit Rohidas lost possession. Stuart Rushmere set up the unmarked Bandurak for a simple finish.

India hit back strongly in the second quarter. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh equalised with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner that flew into the top corner. Soon after, Dilpreet Singh put India ahead. A free-hit move involving Hardik Singh and Abhishek on the left flank found Dilpreet at the far post, and he tapped the ball home. India went into half-time leading 2-1 and looked the better side in terms of circle penetrations.

The third quarter belonged to England. Rushmere levelled the scores with a well-taken flick. Henry Croft then scored his first World Cup goal with a sharp back-lift shot to make it 2-3. In the final quarter, Bandurak converted another penalty corner for his second goal of the night, sealing a 4-2 win. India were reduced to 10 men late in the match when Nilakanta Sharma received a yellow card. The defeat extended India’s 32-year winless streak against England at this level of competition.

Qualification scenarios Even after the loss, India remain in contention to reach the second group stage. In the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 format, the top two teams from each pool advance. Those sides are then split into two new groups for the next phase.

India’s next match against arch-rivals Pakistan is now make-or-break. A win against Pakistan will give Craig Fulton’s side three points and guarantee a place in the second group stage. That remains the simplest and safest route.

A draw against Pakistan would leave India dependent on other results. In that case, they would need Wales to avoid beating England in their final Pool D match. Only then could India still squeeze through on points or goal difference.

A defeat to Pakistan would almost certainly end India’s hopes of advancing. With only one win from three games, they would finish outside the top two and exit the tournament early.