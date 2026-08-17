India hockey World Cup 2026 qualification: How Harmanpreet Singh’s team can advance after England defeat

India’s campaign at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 suffered a setback on Monday (August 17) as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side went down 2-4 to England in their second Pool D fixture. The match was played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Despite the loss, the Indian team still has a clear path to the second group stage if results go their way in the remaining games.

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Match recap: India lead at half-time but fade India had started the tournament on a positive note with a 3-1 win over Wales. Against England, they showed the same fighting spirit in the first half. England took the lead in the opening quarter when Nicholas Bandurak finished a quick counter-attack after Amit Rohidas lost possession. Stuart Rushmere set up the unmarked Bandurak for a simple finish.

India hit back strongly in the second quarter. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh equalised with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner that flew into the top corner. Soon after, Dilpreet Singh put India ahead. A free-hit move involving Hardik Singh and Abhishek on the left flank found Dilpreet at the far post, and he tapped the ball home. India went into half-time leading 2-1 and looked the better side in terms of circle penetrations.

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The third quarter belonged to England. Rushmere levelled the scores with a well-taken flick. Henry Croft then scored his first World Cup goal with a sharp back-lift shot to make it 2-3. In the final quarter, Bandurak converted another penalty corner for his second goal of the night, sealing a 4-2 win. India were reduced to 10 men late in the match when Nilakanta Sharma received a yellow card. The defeat extended India’s 32-year winless streak against England at this level of competition.

Qualification scenarios Even after the loss, India remain in contention to reach the second group stage. In the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 format, the top two teams from each pool advance. Those sides are then split into two new groups for the next phase.

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India’s next match against arch-rivals Pakistan is now make-or-break. A win against Pakistan will give Craig Fulton’s side three points and guarantee a place in the second group stage. That remains the simplest and safest route.

A draw against Pakistan would leave India dependent on other results. In that case, they would need Wales to avoid beating England in their final Pool D match. Only then could India still squeeze through on points or goal difference.

A defeat to Pakistan would almost certainly end India’s hopes of advancing. With only one win from three games, they would finish outside the top two and exit the tournament early.

The players know what is at stake. The Pakistan match is more than a derby. It is a direct ticket to the next round of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Harmanpreet and his teammates still control their own destiny. A strong response against Pakistan can keep India’s World Cup hopes alive.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.