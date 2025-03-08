India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: Yuvraj Singh unbeaten on 49* off just 20 balls. Taylor concedes 21 runs in final over as India Masters finish strong. India Masters post a massive total of 253/3.

Stay updated with the live score and latest developments from the International Masters League T20 2025 clash between India Masters and West Indies Masters on our live blog.

21:32 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: 253/3 sets up a mammoth chase for West Indies India Masters post 253/3 – Their highest score of the tournament so far.

Yuvraj finishes strong – Adds two boundaries in the final over.

Yusuf’s big hit – Smashes a massive six to close the innings.

Flurry of runs – India Masters' batters dominate with consistent big hits.

West Indies Masters face a huge chase – A challenging target set for the second innings.

21:24 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: Yuvraj on fire! Blazing 40 off 17 as India Masters reach 232/3 Yuvraj Singh's blazing knock of 40* off just 17 balls.

Captain Leading from the front – Stand-in skipper timing the ball beautifully.

All-round strokeplay – Finding gaps and clearing boundaries with ease.

India Masters in command – 232/3 heading into the final over.

21:15 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: Yuvraj on fire! Big sixes power India Masters past 200 Yuvraj in full flow – Smashes two sixes, one over off-side and another straight down the ground.

Adds a four with a well-timed classic pull.

India Masters in control – Score reaches 207/3.

Three overs remaining

21:13 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: Tiwary falls after power-packed 60, India 186/3 Saurabh Tiwary smashes 60 off 37 balls, showcasing his big-hitting ability.

Attempts another big hit but falls short, getting dismissed.

India Masters at 186/3 – Strong position with 25 balls remaining in the innings.

Yuvraj and Yusuf are now at the crease

21:09 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: Gurkeerat's power hits followed by a dismissal Gurkeerat Singh Mann goes big with two massive sixes and a cover drive for four.

However, Carter has the last laugh, deceiving him with a brilliant dipping slower-ball yorker that knocks him over.

India Masters at 173/2 with five overs still to go.

21:07 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: Saurabh Tiwary gets a third life! Tiwary skies it high, but the long-off fielder, despite covering a lot of ground, fails to hold on.

Another near-identical drop to the first.

Tiwary capitalizes on the chance and reaches his fifty.

21:05 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: India 138/1 after 13 overs Saurabh Tiwary escapes after skying one in the over and is now settling in, reaching 49*.

India 138/1 after 13 overs

20: 59

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Live Score, IML 2025: Rayudu departs after quickfire half-century Ambati Rayudu reaches his half-century in just 30 balls.

Smashes a six on the first ball of Sulieman Benn’s over to reach fifty.

Adds another four and six in the same over.

Falls on the final ball of the over, caught by Tino Best at long-on.

Rayudu departs for 63 off 35 balls as IND-M reach 94/1 in 9 overs.

20: 51 India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML T20 Live: Team players for this match India: Ambati Rayudu (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Saurabh Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun