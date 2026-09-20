India mens table tennis team begin Asian Games campaign with 3-0 win over Indonesia

Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): The Indian men's table tennis team began their Asian Games 2026 campaign on a winning note after defeating Indonesia 3-0 in their opening group-stage encounter on Sunday.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah delivered victories in their respective matches to help India seal a comfortable win.

After Sathiyan's opening victory, Manav Thakkar faced a tough challenge against Muhammad Junindra. The Indian paddler eventually prevailed in a five-game thriller, winning 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-9 to give India a 2-0 lead in the tie.

Manush Shah then stepped up to close out the contest for India, defeating Affan Pratama 11-9, 11-9, 12-10 in straight games.

With the 3-0 victory, India's men's table tennis team made a strong start to their Asian Games campaign.

Meanwhile, India opened their medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event, as Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finished second.

In other events, Suchika Tariyal secured a medal in women's traditional 60kg MMA after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinal, while India's women's hockey team began their campaign with a dominant 19-0 win over Uzbekistan. The women's table tennis team also registered a 3-0 victory over Indonesia in their Group F match.

In Cricket, Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books by becoming the leading run-scorer in women's T20 International cricket during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Mandhana surpassed New Zealand great Suzie Bates' tally of 4,758 runs in 186 matches to become the highest run-getter in women's T20Is. The Indian batter now has 4,765 runs in the format.