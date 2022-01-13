Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India Open 2022: Seven players test positive for Covid-19, says BWF

India Open 2022: Seven players test positive for Covid-19, says BWF

Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament
1 min read . 08:39 AM IST Livemint

  • The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament

Badminton World Federation (BWF) today in a statement said that seven players have been withdrawn from the  India Open 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament.

The players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round.

Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Round two of the tournament commences today.

B Sai Praneeth, the 2019 world championship bronze medallist, double specialists Manu Attri and Dhruv Rawat had tested positive for the virus ahead of their departure for the national capital and had pulled out before the start of the tournament.

The entire England badminton contingent had also withdrawn ahead of the Super 500 event after the country's doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for the virus.

Organised by the Badminton Association of India, the 2022 edition of India Open is being held behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi Stadium's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

As per the COVID-19 protocols, all the participating players are being tested everyday at the hotel and outside the stadium.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, World Championships silver and bronze medallists Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, London Games bronze winner Saina Nehwal are among the Indian players who have reached the second round of the tournament.

*With inputs from agencies

