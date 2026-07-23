India seal first CWG 2026 medal after boxer Lovlina Borgohain guarantees podium finish even before Opening Ceremony

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 even before the Opening Ceremony after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist was handed a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw in the women's 75kg category.
According to the rules at CWG, the semifinals of the boxing events are assured at least a bronze medal. Borgohain will next face Tuvalu’s T.K.B.P. Taafaki in the semifinals on July 31, with a possibility of reaching the final. In the other semifinal, Australian Emma-Sue Greentree will take on either British Mary Kate Smith or Nigeria's Patricia Mbata.
The Commonwealth Games medal was the only one accolade that was missing from Borgohain's cabinet. In the previous edition of CWG in Birmingham, the Assamese lost to Wales’ Rosie Eccles, in the quarterfinals of the light middleweight category.