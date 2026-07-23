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India seal first CWG 2026 medal after boxer Lovlina Borgohain guarantees podium finish even before Opening Ceremony

Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, entered the semifinals without breaking a sweat on the very first day. Borgohain is competing in the women's 75kg category.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jul 2026, 03:12 PM IST
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Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain during a training session for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain during a training session for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. (PTI)
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Boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 even before the Opening Ceremony after the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist was handed a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw in the women's 75kg category.

According to the rules at CWG, the semifinals of the boxing events are assured at least a bronze medal. Borgohain will next face Tuvalu’s T.K.B.P. Taafaki in the semifinals on July 31, with a possibility of reaching the final. In the other semifinal, Australian Emma-Sue Greentree will take on either British Mary Kate Smith or Nigeria's Patricia Mbata.

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The Commonwealth Games medal was the only one accolade that was missing from Borgohain's cabinet. In the previous edition of CWG in Birmingham, the Assamese lost to Wales’ Rosie Eccles, in the quarterfinals of the light middleweight category.

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Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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