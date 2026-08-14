India seek to end 51-year wait for hockey World Cup medal as Manpreet Singh prepares for probably final WC appearance

‘Probably’ playing in his last World Cup, Manpreet Singh is determined to guide the Indian men's hockey team to a podium finish, thus ending the 51-year drought in the 2026 edition in Belgium and the Netherlands. India are placed in Pool D alongside the likes of arch-rivals Pakistan, England and Wales. The Men in Blue start their campaign against Wales at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen on August 15.

Once a force to reckon with, India's three hockey World Cup medals came in the first three editions in 1971 (bronze in Barcelona), 1973 (silver in Amstelveen) and 1975 (gold in Kuala Lumpur). The two-time Olympic medallist, Manpreet, who will be playing in his fourth World Cup, said the tournament carries added significance as India seek to end the drought.

“This World Cup means a lot to me because it's my fourth edition. We have won back-to-back Olympic medals, but a World Cup medal is still missing. Every player dreams of having both. For me, this could be my last World Cup, so I am approaching it with that mindset,” Manpreet told JioStar.

"I am determined to achieve what we haven't yet. The team has the experience and the talent to go all the way. We have prepared well, and the belief is high. Indian sports are rising across the board, and hockey is no different. It's time to go all the way in the World Cup," he added.

'No place for complacency' While India are ranked eighth in the FIH Men's Rankings, only England are above Harmanpreet Singh's men in the Pool. Wales are placed 15th while Pakistan are 12th in the rankings. The former captain said India cannot afford to underestimate any opponent.

"I have full faith in this team. Everyone is excited and ready for the World Cup. We have learned from past editions that you cannot take any team lightly in a tournament like this," added Manpreet, who hold the record for most matches played for India - 413, surpassing Dilip Tirkey's record of 412.

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"Our squad has a good balance of youth and experience. Senior players like our captain Harmanpreet, Mandeep Singh, and myself have shared our learnings with the younger players about what worked, what didn't, and how to approach each match with full focus.

"Our coach has emphasised fitness because we know that being fit helps us compete against the best. We have also worked hard on our defence. A solid defence gives us the confidence to attack and take control of the game."

‘We stick to our game plan’ - Manpreet Singh Manpreet also said India would not be affected by the reputation of their opponents, including arch-rivals Pakistan. "Regardless of who we play, whether it's Pakistan or any other team, we stick to our game plan. We don't get caught up in the opposition's name or reputation," he said.

“Hockey is a team sport, and if one player tries to do everything alone, it can hurt the team. We must trust each other and play as a unit.”

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India's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 15 India vs Wales Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 4.30 PM August 17 India vs England Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM August 19 India vs Pakistan Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM