India’s sports economy inches closer to $2 billion as endorsements, emerging sports fuel growth
Summary
- While cricket remains dominant, athlete-led storytelling and Olympic momentum are driving the next chapter of India’s sporting evolution
Mumbai: India’s sports economy expanded 6% in 2024 to reach ₹16,633 crore, according to GroupM ESP’s Sporting Nation: Building a Legacy XII report. Though marginally short of the $2 billion milestone, the market has grown nearly seven times since 2008—the year the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched.