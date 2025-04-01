Karnik pointed out that while a 6% topline growth may appear modest, it must be viewed in historical context. In 2008, India’s sports sponsorship market was just ₹2,423 crore. “Today it’s ₹16,633 crore. That’s better than gold or Sensex over the same period," he said. Franchise valuations also reflect this uptrend—teams like the Mumbai Indians, valued at ₹480 crore a decade ago, are now estimated to be worth over ₹7,000 crore. “The first billion took 10 years. The second took seven. The third may only take five," Karnik predicted.