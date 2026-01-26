Inside India’s big sports power shift and what it means for cricket and beyond
T. Surendar 10 min read 26 Jan 2026, 05:03 pm IST
Summary
Almost everyone missed it but a meeting in a New Delhi conference room on the sixth day of 2026 signalled a seismic shift in Indian sport—over who’s in charge and what comes next.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: The conference room in New Delhi was unremarkable. No television cameras, no press gallery, no fanfare. Just 14 Indian Super League (ISL) club representatives, summoned on 6 January to hear a message that would redefine the relationship between the Indian state and the country’s sport.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story