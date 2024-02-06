 India to kick off first Women's Handball League with ₹100 crore investment | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 06 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.70 2.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.40 -1.52%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,624.00 4.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 939.45 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.90 1.21%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  India to kick off first Women's Handball League with 100 crore investment
Back Back

India to kick off first Women's Handball League with ₹100 crore investment

 Varuni Khosla

Slated for a January 2025 launch, the Women's Handball League plans to host six teams, with a schedule of 30 round-robin matches and three knockout games

Despite handball's status as an Olympic sport since 1972 and its widespread popularity in Europe, it has yet to gain significant traction in India. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Despite handball's status as an Olympic sport since 1972 and its widespread popularity in Europe, it has yet to gain significant traction in India. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: India is set to launch its first professional Women's Handball League at an investment of 100 crore over the next three years. Pavna Sports Venture, part of Pavna Industries Ltd, has inked a decade-long partnership with the South Asian Handball Federation for the league, aiming for a launch in January 2025. 

This league marks only the second professional sports league dedicated to women in India, following the Women’s Premier League for cricket.

Despite handball's status as an Olympic sport since 1972 and its widespread popularity in Europe, it has yet to gain significant traction in India. 

The upcoming Women's Handball League plans to host six teams, with a schedule of 30 round-robin matches and three knockout games, focusing on infrastructure development, talent scouting, and coaching initiatives.

Priya Jain, chairperson of Pavna Sports Venture, highlighted the league's potential for financial sustainability and its strategic establishment under the guidance of the South Asian Handball Federation, Asian Handball Federation, and with support from the Handball Association of India. Jain is optimistic about the league's profitability and its appeal, especially in rural India where the sport enjoys popularity.

In 2022, India's media advertisements spend, including on-ground and team sponsorships along with celebrity endorsements, surpassed 14,000 crore, with cricket dominating 85% of this investment, as per a GroupM report.

Anandeshwar Pandey, league chairperson of the Handball Association of India, believes the sport's recognition in rural areas will contribute to the league's success. “Rural India will find a lot of resonance with this sport. We aim to elevate the standard of women's handball in India and provide our athletes with a world-class platform to compete at the highest level," he said.

Besides this, Pavna Sports also owns the Golden Eagles handball team in Uttar Pradesh, part of the men's Handball Premier League. 

This is the second league to launch in the month. Last week, the Asian Legends League, a cricket league of recently retired cricketers organised by World Sports Group Private Ltd, was announced.

With 20-25 active private sports leagues, including major leagues like the Indian Premier League for cricket and emerging ones like the Ultimate Kho Kho and Prime Volleyball League, India's sports scene is rapidly evolving. However, out of these, only 10-12 leagues have achieved commercial success and stability, highlighting the potential for growth and the development of professional sports across various disciplines in the country.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App