India to kick off first Women's Handball League with ₹100 crore investment
Slated for a January 2025 launch, the Women's Handball League plans to host six teams, with a schedule of 30 round-robin matches and three knockout games
New Delhi: India is set to launch its first professional Women's Handball League at an investment of ₹100 crore over the next three years. Pavna Sports Venture, part of Pavna Industries Ltd, has inked a decade-long partnership with the South Asian Handball Federation for the league, aiming for a launch in January 2025.