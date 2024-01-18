The International Cricket Council on Thursday shared the ‘perfect mirror image’ of Indian legendary cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah from the India vs Afghanistan T20 match on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The image went viral on social media platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The perfect mirror image does not exi....😮" ICC wrote on the microblogging site while posting the pictures of Kohli and Bumrah that looks like their reflected duplication.

Since being posted, the image accumulated numerous reactions in the comment section. One user also had put out the image in a better way. "Better way to put it," he wrote.

“ICC finding new ways to post Kohli props 😂❤️," another user commented. The third person said, “Haha lol , Creative mind 🤣💙"

The fourth user also said, “Bumrah bowling on ground level. But Kohli bowling on sky level." “Today very beautiful perfect performance from both sides," one more person said.

Some people also posted Kohli's image and said, "Hanging on to Bombay local train be like..." "Jasprit bumrah tribute," another added.

India beat Afghanistan in the third T20 International after two thrilling super-overs. Team India equaled Afghanistan's score of 16 in the first super over to stretch the match, but the visitors could not chase down a target of 12 in the second super over as Rohit Sharma's side picked the required two wickets through Ravi Bishnoi.

Rohit Sharma's fifth T20 century and Rinku Singh's second half-century led India to score 212/4 in 20 overs.

Riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 69-ball 121 and Rinku Singh's 69 off 39 deliveries, India managed to post 212 for four after slipping to 22 for four in the fifth over.

In reply, Afghanistan also ended at 212 with Gulbadin Naib hammering a 23-ball 55 to lead his team's stunning comeback. Fareed Ahmad Malik was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan, ending with excellent figures of 3/20, even as his colleagues were taken to the task by Rohit and Rinku.

Rohit Sharma-led energized Indian squad mulls to sweep the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan after defeating the latter by 6 wickets at Holkar stadium in Indore on 14 January.

India faced Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday for the last and third T20 match.

