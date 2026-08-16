India vs China at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & all you need to know

After the men's side started with a win a day before, the Indian women's hockey team face a stern opening test in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Sunday as Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne's side takes on the Olympic silver medallists China in a demanding Pool D contest.
Ranked ninth in the world, India will take on the second-ranked China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists, in a match that could set the tone for their campaign. With England and South Africa also in the pool and the tournament being played in a new format, India cannot afford a slow start.
India have spent a considerable time acclimatising to European conditions, training at the Wagener Stadium in the heat and playing a practice match against hosts and defending champions the Netherlands.
The game against China assumes added significance as the two teams will meet again at next month's Asian Games. India's best World Cup finish came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when the team led by Ajinder Kaur finished fourth. Having featured in only eight of the previous 15 editions, India will be looking to improve on their ninth-place finish from 2022.
|Tournament
|FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026
|Date
|August 16
|Time
|4.30 PM (IST)
|Pool
|D
|Venue
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
India have played China in 21 games in women's hockey, with both teams winning 10 games each. Only one match ended in a tie. While most of the games between these two countries at the continental tournaments and the FIH Pro League, India's only game against China in a women's hockey World Cup came in 2022 edition, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
|Total Matches
|21
|India won
|10
|China won
|10
|Draw
|1
|Last World Cup meeting
|1-1 draw in 2022
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs China women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs China women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung
China: Liu Ping, Li Tong (both goalkeeper), Yang Liu, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Ma Ning, Zhong Jiaqi, Dan Wen, Li Hong, Ou Zixia (C), Peng Yang, Zou Meirong, He Jiangxin, Fan Yunxia, Chen Yang, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Chen Tong, Yu Anhui, Luo Yaxi