India vs China at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & all you need to know

After the men's side started with a win a day before, the Indian women's hockey team face a stern opening test in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Sunday as Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne's side takes on the Olympic silver medallists China in a demanding Pool D contest.

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Ranked ninth in the world, India will take on the second-ranked China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists, in a match that could set the tone for their campaign. With England and South Africa also in the pool and the tournament being played in a new format, India cannot afford a slow start.

Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

India have spent a considerable time acclimatising to European conditions, training at the Wagener Stadium in the heat and playing a practice match against hosts and defending champions the Netherlands.

The game against China assumes added significance as the two teams will meet again at next month's Asian Games. India's best World Cup finish came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when the team led by Ajinder Kaur finished fourth. Having featured in only eight of the previous 15 editions, India will be looking to improve on their ninth-place finish from 2022.

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India women vs China women match details

Tournament FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 16 Time 4.30 PM (IST) Pool D Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs China head-to-head in women's hockey India have played China in 21 games in women's hockey, with both teams winning 10 games each. Only one match ended in a tie. While most of the games between these two countries at the continental tournaments and the FIH Pro League, India's only game against China in a women's hockey World Cup came in 2022 edition, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Total Matches 21 India won 10 China won 10 Draw 1 Last World Cup meeting 1-1 draw in 2022

Where to watch IND-W vs China-W at 2026 Hockey World Cup? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs China women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs China women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

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India women vs China women full squads India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

China: Liu Ping, Li Tong (both goalkeeper), Yang Liu, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Ma Ning, Zhong Jiaqi, Dan Wen, Li Hong, Ou Zixia (C), Peng Yang, Zou Meirong, He Jiangxin, Fan Yunxia, Chen Yang, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Chen Tong, Yu Anhui, Luo Yaxi

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in