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India vs China at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & all you need to know

India are ranked ninth in FIH Women's Hockey Rankings, while China sit at second place. India's best women's hockey World Cup finish came at the inaugural edition in 1974.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Aug 2026, 11:34 AM IST
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Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete.
Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete. (AFP)
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After the men's side started with a win a day before, the Indian women's hockey team face a stern opening test in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Sunday as Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne's side takes on the Olympic silver medallists China in a demanding Pool D contest.

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Ranked ninth in the world, India will take on the second-ranked China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists, in a match that could set the tone for their campaign. With England and South Africa also in the pool and the tournament being played in a new format, India cannot afford a slow start.

Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

India have spent a considerable time acclimatising to European conditions, training at the Wagener Stadium in the heat and playing a practice match against hosts and defending champions the Netherlands.

The game against China assumes added significance as the two teams will meet again at next month's Asian Games. India's best World Cup finish came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when the team led by Ajinder Kaur finished fourth. Having featured in only eight of the previous 15 editions, India will be looking to improve on their ninth-place finish from 2022.

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India women vs China women match details

TournamentFIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026
DateAugust 16
Time4.30 PM (IST)
PoolD
VenueWagener Stadium, Amstelveen
Also Read | ‘This time, Hockey World Cup will be ours’ - Salima Tete before India's opener

India vs China head-to-head in women's hockey

India have played China in 21 games in women's hockey, with both teams winning 10 games each. Only one match ended in a tie. While most of the games between these two countries at the continental tournaments and the FIH Pro League, India's only game against China in a women's hockey World Cup came in 2022 edition, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Total Matches21
India won10
China won10
Draw1
Last World Cup meeting1-1 draw in 2022

Where to watch IND-W vs China-W at 2026 Hockey World Cup?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India. The India women vs China women hockey match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India and also on DD Sports. Live streaming of India women vs China women hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

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India women vs China women full squads

India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

Also Read | India at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule, date, time & more

China: Liu Ping, Li Tong (both goalkeeper), Yang Liu, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Ma Ning, Zhong Jiaqi, Dan Wen, Li Hong, Ou Zixia (C), Peng Yang, Zou Meirong, He Jiangxin, Fan Yunxia, Chen Yang, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Chen Tong, Yu Anhui, Luo Yaxi

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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