India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Harmanpreet Singh & Co aim for winning start in Rajgir

India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Three-time champions India will take on China in their opening encounter of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir on Friday. The Asia Cup 2025 is a qualifying tournament for the FIH Hockey World Cup next year.
Follow updates here:
29 Aug 2025, 03:07:08 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Bihar CM arrives
According to the China head coach, they didn't had the privilege of training fully as half of the players arrived yesterday. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives at the stadium to pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day.
29 Aug 2025, 03:05:34 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Live streaming details
Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The India vs China clash will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV. Live streaming of India vs China will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
29 Aug 2025, 03:03:40 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Why India are favourites?
India have not been in best of forms recently. In four matches against Australia, India managed just one win out of four. However, India are the highest ranked team in the tournament. Clearly, India start as favourites.
29 Aug 2025, 02:56:52 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: When India became champion last time?
The last time India won a Hockey Asia Cup was in 2017 when they defeated Malaysia in the final. However, in 2022, India finished third behind champions South Korea and runners-up Malaysia.
29 Aug 2025, 02:54:56 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Pakistan, Oman withdraw
Pakistan and Oman have withdrawn from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh and Kazakhstan were named as replacements.
29 Aug 2025, 02:54:12 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India squad
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: China squad
Ao Xu, Chen Qijun, Gao Jiesheng, Chen Chengfu, Meng Yuanfeng, Li Pengfei, Chen Chongcong (C), LU Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Xu Jiebin, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Meng Nan, Lin Changliang, Guo Xiaolong, Wang Weihao (GK), Wang Caiyu (GK), Ao Yang, Chen Benhai.
29 Aug 2025, 02:53:25 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Why Asia Cup is important?
The Asia Cup 2025 is significant for all the teams as the winner will directly book a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup next year in Belgium and the Netherlands.
29 Aug 2025, 02:48:26 PM IST
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 opener against China in Rajgir, Bihar.