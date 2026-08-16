IND vs CHN LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India aim for a winning start against China in Amstelveen

India vs China LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian women's hockey team will open their FIH World Cup 2026 campaign against China in a demanding Pool D contest on Sunday at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen. Ranked ninth in the world, India will take on the second-ranked China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists, in a match that could set the tone for their campaign.

With Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne back at the helm as the head coach, the Indian women will definitely give a tough fight to the Chinese opponents. It was under Marijne, India women finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics. The game against China assumes added significance as the two teams will meet again at next month's Asian Games.

India's best World Cup finish came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when the team led by Ajinder Kaur finished fourth. Having featured in only eight of the previous 15 editions, India will be looking to improve on their ninth-place finish from 2022.

India women's squad for 2026 Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 16 India vs China Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 4.30 PM August 18 India vs South Africa Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM August 20 India vs England Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 6.30 PM

Where to watch IND vs CHN women's hockey live?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs China women's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs China women's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.