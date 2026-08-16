Subscribe
Live Update

IND vs CHN LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India aim for a winning start against China in Amstelveen

IND vs China LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India have a 10-10 head-to-head record against China in women's hockey. This will be the second women's hockey World Cup match between India and China after their first-ever encounter at this stage ended in a 1-1 draw in 2022.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Aug 2026, 03:51:22 PM IST
Advertisement
IND vs CHN LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Salima Tete will lead the Indian team.
IND vs CHN LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Salima Tete will lead the Indian team. (AFP)

India vs China LIVE Score, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian women's hockey team will open their FIH World Cup 2026 campaign against China in a demanding Pool D contest on Sunday at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen. Ranked ninth in the world, India will take on the second-ranked China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists, in a match that could set the tone for their campaign.

With Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne back at the helm as the head coach, the Indian women will definitely give a tough fight to the Chinese opponents. It was under Marijne, India women finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics. The game against China assumes added significance as the two teams will meet again at next month's Asian Games.

India's best World Cup finish came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when the team led by Ajinder Kaur finished fourth. Having featured in only eight of the previous 15 editions, India will be looking to improve on their ninth-place finish from 2022.

India women's squad for 2026 Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

India women's 2026 Hockey World Cup schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
August 16India vs ChinaWagener Stadium, Amstelveen4.30 PM
August 18India vs South AfricaWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM
August 20India vs EnglandWagener Stadium, Amstelveen6.30 PM

Where to watch IND vs CHN women's hockey live?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs China women's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs China women's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
16 Aug 2026, 03:51:17 PM IST

India vs China hockey LIVE: Why India vs China holds significance?

The game against China assumes added significance as the two teams will meet again at next month's Asian Games. India's best World Cup finish came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when the team led by Ajinder Kaur finished fourth. Having featured in only eight of the previous 15 editions, India will be looking to improve on their ninth-place finish from 2022.

16 Aug 2026, 03:48:00 PM IST

India vs China hockey LIVE: Big difference between two sides

Ranked ninth in the world, India will take on the second-ranked China, the Paris Olympic silver medallists, in a match that could set the tone for their campaign. A win upfront will help India in the longer run and take momentum.

Advertisement
16 Aug 2026, 03:47:17 PM IST

India vs China hockey LIVE: What awaits India?

A confident India face a stern opening test in the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup on Sunday as Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne's side takes on the Olympic silver medallists China, with a little room for error in a demanding Pool D contest.

16 Aug 2026, 03:23:06 PM IST

India vs China Live Score, hockey World Cup: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India women vs China women Pool D clash in the FIH World Cup 2026.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsIND vs CHN LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India aim for a winning start against China in Amstelveen
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts