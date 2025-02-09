India vs England 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma-led India will look to continue their winning ways in the second last ODI before the start of the Champions Trophy. In the first match, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill led the chase with half-centuries as the Men in Blue comfortably beat the visitors by 4 wickets.

The team management may have to make some tough decisions as Virat Kohli, who missed the first match due to injury, is likely to make a comeback to the India XI. Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see if the Gautam Gambhir-led team management decides to give a chance to Arshdeep Singh or Varun Chakravarthy or stick with the bowling attack that produced results in the last game.

Barabati stadium Pitch report: The Barabati hasn't been a particularly high-scoring venue in the past, with an average first-round total of 249. However, the last few matches at this venue have seen scores in excess of 300, and with both teams possessing exceptional firepower, a similar total is likely today.

However, the dew is likely to play a part in the match, meaning that the team batting second will definitely have an advantage. In the 19 international matches played so far, the team batting second has won 12 matches, while the team batting first has won 7.

India vs England: Head to head in ODIs India have played 108 ODI matches against England so far. The records are in favour of the Men in Blue. India have won 59 matches so far while England have won 44.

India vs England 2nd ODI: When and where to watch? The India vs England 2nd ODI clash will be played at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack from 1:30PM. The upcoming ODI match will be broadcast on TV via the Star Sports network which includes Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Tamil.

Meanwhile, for online viewers, the match will be available to watch on Disney+Hoststar website and app.

Who will win India vs England 2nd ODI? As per Crictracker, the team bowling first will have an edge in the match and the average score is likely to be around the 240-260 run mark. Meanwhile, Cricket Addictor predicts that India will continue their strong record and win the match in Cuttack.