India vs England at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & all you need to know

After opening their campaign with a commanding 3-1 victory over Wales, the Indian hockey team would eye one foot forward in the second round of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, as they take on England on Monday at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen. England are coming after beating Pakistan 4-1 in their opening encounter in Pool D.

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While Wales were no match for India, Harmanpreet Singh's men made sure they produced an improved show when it came to penalty corner conversions with all three goals coming from set pieces. Captain Harmanpreet led from the front with a brace, while Sanjay netted once.

The clash against England promises to be a closely fought contest. For India, they would derive confidence from their recent outings against England in the FIH Pro League just before the World Cup.

India played England twice in the FIH Pro League, with either teams able to settle the score in regulation time, thus forcing shootouts. England and India shared the spoils with both teams winning one game each.

The most memorable clash between the two teams in recent history is their quarterfinal in 2024 Paris Olympics. A 10-man India held England 1-1 in regulation time before winning 4-2 on penalties to enter semifinals.

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India vs England hockey match details

Tournament FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 17 Time 6.30 PM (IST) Pool D Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs England head-to-head in men's hockey India are marginally 10-9 ahead of England as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned while five matches ended in draws. India and England have recently faced in the FIH Pro League, with both teams failing to settle the contest in regulation time. India and England shared the spoils with each side securing one victory during shootouts.

Also Read | India seek to end 51-year wait for hockey World Cup medal

Where to watch India vs England at 2026 Hockey World Cup? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs England hockey World Cup match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.

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India vs England hockey full squads England: James Mazarelo, Oliver Payne, Nick Park, Jack Waller, Tom Sorsby, Zachary Wallace, Henry Croft, Sam Ward, James Albery, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Timothy Nurse, David Goodfield, Nick Bandurak, James Gall, Liam Sanford, Conor Williamson, Will Calnan, Samuel Hooper, Ben Fox.

India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Pal

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in