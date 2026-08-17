India vs England at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & all you need to know

After opening their campaign with a commanding 3-1 victory over Wales, the Indian hockey team would eye one foot forward in the second round of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, as they take on England on Monday at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen. England are coming after beating Pakistan 4-1 in their opening encounter in Pool D.
While Wales were no match for India, Harmanpreet Singh's men made sure they produced an improved show when it came to penalty corner conversions with all three goals coming from set pieces. Captain Harmanpreet led from the front with a brace, while Sanjay netted once.
The clash against England promises to be a closely fought contest. For India, they would derive confidence from their recent outings against England in the FIH Pro League just before the World Cup.
India played England twice in the FIH Pro League, with either teams able to settle the score in regulation time, thus forcing shootouts. England and India shared the spoils with both teams winning one game each.
The most memorable clash between the two teams in recent history is their quarterfinal in 2024 Paris Olympics. A 10-man India held England 1-1 in regulation time before winning 4-2 on penalties to enter semifinals.
|Tournament
|FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026
|Date
|August 17
|Time
|6.30 PM (IST)
|Pool
|D
|Venue
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
India are marginally 10-9 ahead of England as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned while five matches ended in draws. India and England have recently faced in the FIH Pro League, with both teams failing to settle the contest in regulation time. India and England shared the spoils with each side securing one victory during shootouts.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs England hockey World Cup match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.
England: James Mazarelo, Oliver Payne, Nick Park, Jack Waller, Tom Sorsby, Zachary Wallace, Henry Croft, Sam Ward, James Albery, Phil Roper, Stuart Rushmere, Timothy Nurse, David Goodfield, Nick Bandurak, James Gall, Liam Sanford, Conor Williamson, Will Calnan, Samuel Hooper, Ben Fox.
India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Pal