India vs England at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & more

India will play England in their final Pool D match of the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday. India, led by captain Salima Tete, are just a point away from sealing their spot in the second round of the tournament.

The Indian women began their Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, before thumping South Africa 6-1 in their second match.

That win over South Africa helped India build a strong goal difference, and they are currently top of Pool D with four points and a goal difference of five.

China are in second place with four points as well, with a goal difference of two. England are in third place with three points, having won one and lost one match.

South Africa are yet to open their account in the tournament and are in fourth place with no points, meaning a win over China will only take them to three points, which won't be enough for them to advance.

Should India lose to England on Thursday, then their qualification will depend on the other match. India will remain on four points, whereas England will have seven points in that case. India will then need to hope South Africa beats China by a heavy margin. Should China beat South Africa and India lose to England, then China and England will qualify for the next round.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second round, where they will be divided into two groups of four.

Teams that emerged from the same first-round pool will not face each other again, while their points from the opening round will be carried forward. If India qualify, they will therefore play the two teams from the other first-round pools in their second-round group.

India vs England match details

Tournament FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 20 Time 6.30 PM (IST) Pool D Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs England head-to-head in women's hockey India and England have played 11 times in women's hockey matches so far. England enjoys a favourable record, having won five matches. India, on the other hand, have won just three matches, and three other matches have ended in draws.

The most recent meeting between these two teams came in the final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 qualifiers in March this year, wherein England defeated India 2-0.

Total Matches 11 India won 3 England won 5 Draw 3 Last World Cup meeting 1-1 draw in 2022

Where to watch India women vs England women match at Hockey World Cup 2026? The Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match between India and England will be broadcast across multiple Star Sports channels in both the SD and HD formats. DD Sports will also broadcast the match. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

India women vs England women full squads India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (Captain), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung