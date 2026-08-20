India vs England at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: When & where to watch in India, head-to-head & more

India will play England in their final Pool D match of the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday. India, led by captain Salima Tete, are just a point away from sealing their spot in the second round of the tournament.

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The Indian women began their Hockey World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, before thumping South Africa 6-1 in their second match.

That win over South Africa helped India build a strong goal difference, and they are currently top of Pool D with four points and a goal difference of five.

China are in second place with four points as well, with a goal difference of two. England are in third place with three points, having won one and lost one match.

South Africa are yet to open their account in the tournament and are in fourth place with no points, meaning a win over China will only take them to three points, which won't be enough for them to advance.

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Should India lose to England on Thursday, then their qualification will depend on the other match. India will remain on four points, whereas England will have seven points in that case. India will then need to hope South Africa beats China by a heavy margin. Should China beat South Africa and India lose to England, then China and England will qualify for the next round.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second round, where they will be divided into two groups of four.

Teams that emerged from the same first-round pool will not face each other again, while their points from the opening round will be carried forward. If India qualify, they will therefore play the two teams from the other first-round pools in their second-round group.

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India vs England match details

Tournament FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 20 Time 6.30 PM (IST) Pool D Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs England head-to-head in women's hockey India and England have played 11 times in women's hockey matches so far. England enjoys a favourable record, having won five matches. India, on the other hand, have won just three matches, and three other matches have ended in draws.

The most recent meeting between these two teams came in the final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 qualifiers in March this year, wherein England defeated India 2-0.

Total Matches 11 India won 3 England won 5 Draw 3 Last World Cup meeting 1-1 draw in 2022

Where to watch India women vs England women match at Hockey World Cup 2026? The Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match between India and England will be broadcast across multiple Star Sports channels in both the SD and HD formats. DD Sports will also broadcast the match. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

India women vs England women full squads India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (Captain), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

England: Sabbie Heesh, Miriam Pritchard (Goalkeepers), Anna Toman, Amy Thompson, Fiona Crackles, Lizzie Neal, Grace Balsdon, Lily Walker (Captain), Hannah French, Katie Curtis, Sophie Hamilton, Flora Peel (Captain), Alice Atkinson, Lily Owsley, Ellie Rayer, Tess Howard, Darcy Bourne, Holly Hunt, Lottie Bingham, Martha Taylor

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.