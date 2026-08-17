India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can Harmanpreet Singh's men break 32-year jinx in Amstelveen?

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: India will face their toughest challenge in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 pool stage when they take on world No.3 England on Monday. The 32-year wait for a World Cup win over their European rivals adds an extra edge to the crucial Pool D clash.

India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over lower-ranked Wales on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners and Sanjay also finding the net from a set piece. England will present a significantly tougher examination after opening their campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over Pakistan.

The result has made Monday's contest particularly important under the new World Cup format. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second stage, regrouped as Pools E and F.

India vs England head-to-head in men's hockey

India are marginally 10-9 ahead of England as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned while five matches ended in draws. India and England have recently faced in the FIH Pro League, with both teams sharing the spoils once each.

Where to watch India vs England live on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs England hockey World Cup match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.