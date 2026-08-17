India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can Harmanpreet Singh's men break 32-year jinx in Amstelveen?

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: India will face their toughest challenge in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 pool stage when they take on world No.3 England on Monday. The 32-year wait for a World Cup win over their European rivals adds an extra edge to the crucial Pool D clash.
India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over lower-ranked Wales on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners and Sanjay also finding the net from a set piece. England will present a significantly tougher examination after opening their campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over Pakistan.
The result has made Monday's contest particularly important under the new World Cup format. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second stage, regrouped as Pools E and F.
India are marginally 10-9 ahead of England as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned while five matches ended in draws. India and England have recently faced in the FIH Pro League, with both teams sharing the spoils once each.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs England hockey World Cup match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.
India will get a big boost as defender Jugraj Singh returns against England. Jugraj has missed India’s opening game against Wales due to injury. “He had a muscle strain, but he is fit now,” a highly-placed official told Sportstar. Meanwhile, Jugraj has also received clearance for his stick from the International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Technical Committee.
Since we have started playing the Pro League, it has been pretty equal. But the World Cup is different. It is a must-win game for both the teams. They are the highest-ranked team in our pool, so we are really going to go after them. We have got to do a good job because they have got unbelievable players and a good structure. They are good at what they do. But we have our own plans, and hopefully we will foil their plans to put our mark on the game and try and get the three points," said India's Chief Coach, Craig Fulton.
India head coach Craig Fulton looks ahead to India’s second Pool D clash against England at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. Another chapter in a rivalry packed with history, intensity and big moments.
For Harmanpreet and his team, the equation is simple -- another win would put them in a strong position heading into the second half of the tournament, while a defeat could make the battle for the top two considerably tighter. With Pakistan awaiting India on August 19, Monday's match could prove to be the defining contest of the opening stage.
India will also hope that the three-day training camp in Switzerland before the tournament helps them handle the pressure of high-stakes matches. England have been among the consistent contenders at the World Cup, reaching at least the final five in each of the last five editions since 2006. They also made a strong start to their qualifying campaign, defeating Japan 5-0, hosts Egypt 3-0 and the USA 5-0 before beating Malaysia 7-1 and Pakistan 4-1.
The two teams had a closely-fought encounter in the London leg of the Pro League before the World Cup, with both sides winning a penalty shootout and earning bonus points. England, however, come into the tournament with strong recent form. They lost only two of their 16 matches in the 2025-26 Pro League and finished runners-up behind Belgium, while India finished eighth among nine teams.
India will also look to improve on an otherwise satisfactory opening performance against Wales. The forward line, especially Abhishek and Sukhjeet, created chances but could not finish from open play, leaving the team heavily reliant on set pieces. India started well against Wales, scoring two goals in the first quarter itself, but after that, there was a visible drop in intensity, which could prove costly in the matches ahead. India will need to address these weaker links against England, who are likely to offer far fewer opportunities and punish defensive lapses.
India are marginally 10-9 ahead of England as far as head-to-head statistics are concerned while five matches ended in draws. India and England have recently faced in the FIH Pro League, with both teams sharing the spoils once each.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The India vs England hockey World Cup match will be televised live on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Live streaming of India vs England hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app.
Monday's contest between India and England particularly important under the new World Cup format. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the second stage, regrouped as Pools E and F. The result against the team they have already played in the first round is carried forward, which could prove decisive in the race for the semifinals. With both India and England eyeing the top two positions in Pool D, the outcome could have a major bearing on their route to the knockout stages.
India have started their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales. Captain Harmanpreet Singh starred with a brace while Sanjay scored the other goal. England are coming after a 4-1 drubbing of Pakistan.
History is against India. Their last World Cup victory over England came in the fifth-sixth-place match in Sydney in 1994, winning by a solitary goal. The teams did not meet in Utrecht in 1998, after which England defeated India 3-2 in three successive World Cups — 2002, 2006 and 2010 and 2-1 in 2014. The two sides did not meet in the 2018 edition in Bhubaneswar, while their most recent World Cup encounter in 2023 ended in a goalless draw.
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