India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Salima Tete and Co aim to qualify for second round

India vs England Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Salima Tete-led India will look to clinch their spot in the second round of the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, when they take on England in their final Pool D match in Amstelveen on Thursday.
India began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, before thumping South Africa 6-1 in their second match.
These results have led India to the top of the Pool D standings with four points, and a goal difference of five. China are in second place with four points too, but with a goal difference of just two.
India can qualify for the second round with either a win or a draw. A win will take them to seven points, and even possibly seal top spot in the group.
A draw will take them to five points. The second round is also a pool stage, with eight teams divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each of the first round pools qualify for the second round.
However, in the second round, the teams from the same first round pool don't face each other, and the points that they won against each other is carry forwarded to the second round. The second round will begin from Friday.
Fans can watch the India vs England match in the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
India face England in their final Pool D game at Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, on Thursday at 6:30 PM IST (3 pm local).
Defeat keeps India on four points while England reach six. China and England take the top two spots and India’s campaign ends.
A victory lifts India to seven points, level with China. Goal difference then decides first place (India currently +5, China +6).
India need only a draw. That takes them to five points and into the next round with China (already on seven).
India and England have locked horns in a total of 11 matches in women's hockey, with England holding favourable record. England have won five matches, compared to India's three wins. Three other matches have ended in draws.
India are currently on top of Pool D with four points in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. China, with the same number of points, are in second place, with England (Three points) in third. South Africa, with no points, have already been eliminated.
India can qualify for the second round with either a draw, which will take them to five points, or a win, which will take them to seven points. Should India lose to England, they will need to hope South Africa beat China. China and England will qualify if they win their respective matches.
In that case, India will then play the 9th-16th classification stage.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match between India and England in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The match will get underway at 6.30 PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates.