India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Salima Tete and Co aim to qualify for second round

India vs England Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Salima Tete-led India will look to clinch their spot in the second round of the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, when they take on England in their final Pool D match in Amstelveen on Thursday.

India began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, before thumping South Africa 6-1 in their second match.

These results have led India to the top of the Pool D standings with four points, and a goal difference of five. China are in second place with four points too, but with a goal difference of just two.

India can qualify for the second round with either a win or a draw. A win will take them to seven points, and even possibly seal top spot in the group.

A draw will take them to five points. The second round is also a pool stage, with eight teams divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each of the first round pools qualify for the second round.

However, in the second round, the teams from the same first round pool don't face each other, and the points that they won against each other is carry forwarded to the second round. The second round will begin from Friday.

India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming

Fans can watch the India vs England match in the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.