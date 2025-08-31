India vs Japan Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When & where to watch IND vs JPN on TV & Online? Check head-to-head

Following their fighting 4-3 opening win over China, the Indian team will be looking to continue the winning momentum as they take on Japan in a Pool A clash of the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Rajgir. Having won the continental showpiece back in 2017, the Indian men's hockey team are eyeing a 2026 FIH World Cup berth.

Coming into the tournament as the highest-ranked side in the tournament (7), the Indian team had to toil hard for three points despite a hattrick from captain Harmanpreet Singh. However, the Men in Blue still need to work on their penalty corner conversions, something they could focus on against Japan before its too late.

On the other hand, Japan are coming into this game after a 7-0 hammering of Kazakhstan. Both India and Japan are on equal points in Pool A. However, Japan are placed at the top of the table due to their superior goal difference.

India vs Japan match details Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar

Date: August 31

India vs Japan head-to-head in hockey India have played 20 matches against Japan in men's hockey with the Men in Blue winning 17 out of those. Japan won in only two games while the other encounter ended in a draw.

When and where to watch India vs Japan on TV? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Japan clash starts on 3 PM IST and will be televised on Sony Sports 1.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Japan? The India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 encounter will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Japan full squads India: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.