India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Singh's men aim for improved show against fast-paced Japanese

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Putting their lackluster show against China behind, the Indian team will be looking for an much-improved performance when they take on Japan in their second match of the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. Ranked seventh in the world, the Indians had to toil hard for their 4-3 win over the 23rd-ranked Chinese - a performance that was far from impressive.

India are the highest-ranked team in the tournament and clear favourites to win the Asia Cup, which also serves as a direct qualification event for next year’s FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

India scored all their goals against China from penalty corners with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring a hat-trick. On the other hand, Japan are coming after a 7-0 hammering of Kazakhstan. The backline will have to be on its toes against the fast-paced Japanese while penalty corner defence is another area which looks a cause of concern for India.

India vs Japan head-to-head in hockey

India have played 20 matches against Japan in men's hockey with the Men in Blue winning 17 out of those. Japan won in only two games while the other encounter ended in a draw.

India vs Japan full squads

India: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Japan: Raiki Fujishima, Yuto Higuchi, Kosei Kawabe, Yamato Kawahara, Yusuke Kawamura, Naru Kimura, Kisho Kuroda, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Ken Nagayoshi, Yosei Oba, Shogo Sasaki, Ryosuke Shinohara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Keita Watanabe, Hyota Yamada, Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki, Manabu Yamashita, Takashi Yoshikawa.