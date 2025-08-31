India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Singh's men aim for improved show against fast-paced Japanese

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Putting their lackluster show against China behind, the Indian team will be looking for an much-improved performance when they take on Japan in their second match of the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. Ranked seventh in the world, the Indians had to toil hard for their 4-3 win over the 23rd-ranked Chinese - a performance that was far from impressive.
India are the highest-ranked team in the tournament and clear favourites to win the Asia Cup, which also serves as a direct qualification event for next year’s FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.
India scored all their goals against China from penalty corners with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring a hat-trick. On the other hand, Japan are coming after a 7-0 hammering of Kazakhstan. The backline will have to be on its toes against the fast-paced Japanese while penalty corner defence is another area which looks a cause of concern for India.
India have played 20 matches against Japan in men's hockey with the Men in Blue winning 17 out of those. Japan won in only two games while the other encounter ended in a draw.
India: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Japan: Raiki Fujishima, Yuto Higuchi, Kosei Kawabe, Yamato Kawahara, Yusuke Kawamura, Naru Kimura, Kisho Kuroda, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Ken Nagayoshi, Yosei Oba, Shogo Sasaki, Ryosuke Shinohara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Keita Watanabe, Hyota Yamada, Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki, Manabu Yamashita, Takashi Yoshikawa.
In other matches, Bangladesh, who came in as a replacement, humiliated Chinese Taipei 8-3. Bangladesh are placed second in Pool B.
ICYMI, Malaysia had defending champions South Korea on their toes, beating then 4-1 recently.
India defender Amit Rohidas was disappointed with their show against China. “We failed to take our chances. Also, we will have to be ready at the back because the one or two balls that they got, we made mistakes there and we will have to rectify them in the upcoming match,” he said.
Meanwhile, Japan's record isn't that good against India in recent time. In their last five encounters, India have beaten Japan four times in last matches. Their only draw came during 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.
The only positive for India beside the win was the combination of Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh in the forward line. It was due to this combo that India scored their first goal but disallowed.
In the match against China, there were more to amend then to praise. Despite Harmanpreet Singh's hattrick, the Indians were guilty of missing too many penalty corners. In fact, two of Indians' field goals were also disallowed. To add that to that, the Indian backline also looked rusty, thus conceding three goals in the process.
India are the three champions in Asia Cup, having won the title in 2003, 2007 and 2017. The Men in Blue finished third behind champions South Korea and runners-up Malaysia in 2022.
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Japan clash starts on 3 PM IST and will be televised on Sony Sports 1.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Japan high-voltage clash in the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar.