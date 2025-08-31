Subscribe

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Harmanpreet Singh's men aim for improved show against fast-paced Japanese

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: After beating China 4-3 in their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 opener, the Indian team will be aiming for two in two when they take on Japan in Bihar on Sunday. The India vs Japan clash starts at 3 PM IST. 

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Aug 2025, 02:34:15 PM IST
India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Singh.
India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Putting their lackluster show against China behind, the Indian team will be looking for an much-improved performance when they take on Japan in their second match of the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. Ranked seventh in the world, the Indians had to toil hard for their 4-3 win over the 23rd-ranked Chinese - a performance that was far from impressive.

India are the highest-ranked team in the tournament and clear favourites to win the Asia Cup, which also serves as a direct qualification event for next year’s FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. 

India scored all their goals against China from penalty corners with skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring a hat-trick. On the other hand, Japan are coming after a 7-0 hammering of Kazakhstan. The backline will have to be on its toes against the fast-paced Japanese while penalty corner defence is another area which looks a cause of concern for India.

India vs Japan head-to-head in hockey

India have played 20 matches against Japan in men's hockey with the Men in Blue winning 17 out of those. Japan won in only two games while the other encounter ended in a draw.

India vs Japan full squads

India: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Japan: Raiki Fujishima, Yuto Higuchi, Kosei Kawabe, Yamato Kawahara, Yusuke Kawamura, Naru Kimura, Kisho Kuroda, Kazumasa Matsumoto, Ken Nagayoshi, Yosei Oba, Shogo Sasaki, Ryosuke Shinohara, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Keita Watanabe, Hyota Yamada, Shota Yamada, Koji Yamasaki, Manabu Yamashita, Takashi Yoshikawa.

Follow updates here:
31 Aug 2025, 02:34:12 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup Live: Bangladesh win big

In other matches, Bangladesh, who came in as a replacement, humiliated Chinese Taipei 8-3. Bangladesh are placed second in Pool B. 

31 Aug 2025, 02:32:05 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup Live: Japan squad

31 Aug 2025, 02:31:47 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup Live: Indian squad

31 Aug 2025, 02:30:54 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Malaysia maul South Korea

ICYMI, Malaysia had defending champions South Korea on their toes, beating then 4-1 recently. 

31 Aug 2025, 02:26:47 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup Live: What did Amit Rohidas say?

India defender Amit Rohidas was disappointed with their show against China. “We failed to take our chances. Also, we will have to be ready at the back because the one or two balls that they got, we made mistakes there and we will have to rectify them in the upcoming match,” he said. 

31 Aug 2025, 02:22:49 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup live: India vs Japan in last 5 matches

Meanwhile, Japan's record isn't that good against India in recent time. In their last five encounters, India have beaten Japan four times in last matches. Their only draw came during 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

31 Aug 2025, 02:20:47 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup live: India vs Japan head to head

31 Aug 2025, 02:19:10 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India's positive from China game

The only positive for India beside the win was the combination of Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh in the forward line. It was due to this combo that India scored their first goal but disallowed. 

31 Aug 2025, 02:17:37 PM IST

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup Live: India's loopholes against China

In the match against China, there were more to amend then to praise. Despite Harmanpreet Singh's hattrick, the Indians were guilty of missing too many penalty corners. In fact, two of Indians' field goals were also disallowed. To add that to that, the Indian backline also looked rusty, thus conceding three goals in the process.  

31 Aug 2025, 02:02:28 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India's Asia Cup record

India are the three champions in Asia Cup, having won the title in 2003, 2007 and 2017. The Men in Blue finished third behind champions South Korea and runners-up Malaysia in 2022. 

31 Aug 2025, 01:59:41 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Live streaming details

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Japan clash starts on 3 PM IST and will be televised on Sony Sports 1.

31 Aug 2025, 01:30:27 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: How India, Japan fared so far

India are coming after a 4-3 win over China while Japan won 7-0 against Kazakhstan. India's Harmanpreet Singh scored a hattrick against China. 

31 Aug 2025, 01:30:27 PM IST

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Japan high-voltage clash in the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar. 

Sports
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.
