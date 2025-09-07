India vs Korea: Harmanpreet Singh's Men in Blue lift Asia Cup after eight years, qualify for 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup

India maintained their dominant run in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 to beat South Korea 4-1 on Sunday in Rajgir to book their spot in 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. It was India's first Asia Cup title after 2017 and fourth overall. The next year's Hockey World Cup will be hosted jointly by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Coming after a 7-0 hammering of China, India took the lead as early as in the third minute with Sukhjeet Singh getting on the scoreboard. The hosts doubled the lead with Dilpreet Singh adding a second before the end of the second quarter.

Dilpreet got his second of the evening just at the hooter of the third quarter with Amit Rohidas adding the fourth five minutes later from a penalty corner. South Korea got one back for through Dain Son in the 51st minute but it was too late by then for the visitors.

How many teams have qualified for 2026 FIH World Cup? A total of 16 teams will qualify for the 2026 FIH World Cup. India thus join hosts Netherlands and Belgium, Australia (FIH Pro League 2023-24 winners), Spain (by finishing third in FIH Pro League 2024-25), Argentina (Pan American Cup 2025 winners), Germany (EuroHockey Championships 2025 finalists) and New Zealand (Oceania Cup 2025 winners).

There are still eight spots up for grabs. While one will come from the continental event in Africa, the other seven will be decided through the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in 2026.