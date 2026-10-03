India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score, Asian Games final: Harmanpreet Singh's men eye gold, starting line-ups out

India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: After a gold medal by the women the previous day, the Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing to repeat the same when Harmanpreet Singh's men take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. Apart from the Asian Games title, the match carries an additional incentive, with the winner securing a direct quota for the LA 2028 Olympics.
The IND vs MAS match will be telecast on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 2, with regional-language coverage on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 3 HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026 men's hockey final will be available on Sony LIV.
Marhan Jalil (C), Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Shello Silverius, Zaimi Mat Deris (GK), Norsyafiq Sumantri, Azrai Abu Kamal, Aiman Rozemi, Muhajir Abdu Rauf, Shafiq Hassan, Amirul Azahar
Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (GK), Rajinder Singh
India and Malaysia have faced each other 26 times in men's hockey since 2013 according to FIH stats. India lead are 19-3 ahead as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. Four games ended in draws.
Marhan Jalil (C), Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Shello Silverius, Zaimi Mat Deris (GK), Norsyafiq Sumantri, Azrai Abu Kamal, Aiman Rozemi, Muhajir Abdu Rauf, Shafiq Hassan, Amirul Azahar
Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (GK), Rajinder Singh
Pakistan has come from behind to beat South Korea 5-3 in the bronze medal match of the men’s hockey competition.
On the their hand, Malaysia, chasing their first-ever gold medal at men's hockey competition at Asian Games, have scored 34 goals in five group games, winning them all. In the semifinals, Malaysia South Korea 2-1.
The IND vs MAS match will be telecast on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 2, with regional-language coverage on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 3 HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026 men's hockey final will be available on Sony LIV.
India have been dominant in the Asian Games 2026 men's hockey competition. India started with a 13-1 beating of Indonesia, before humbling Sri Lanka 16-1. What followed was a 8-2 demolition of South Korea, following by a 10-0 scoreline against Bangladesh. In the semifinals, India defeated Pakistan 4-3 to keep their LA OLympics dreams alive.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Malaysia men's hockey final at Asian Games 2026.