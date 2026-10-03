India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score, Asian Games final: Harmanpreet Singh's men eye gold, starting line-ups out

India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Score, Asian Games 2026 final: After a gold medal by the women the previous day, the Indian men's hockey team will be eyeing to repeat the same when Harmanpreet Singh's men take on Malaysia in the final of the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. Apart from the Asian Games title, the match carries an additional incentive, with the winner securing a direct quota for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Where to watch IND vs MAS Asian Games 2026 hockey final?

The IND vs MAS match will be telecast on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 2, with regional-language coverage on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 3 HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). Live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026 men's hockey final will be available on Sony LIV.

India vs Malaysia starting line-ups

Marhan Jalil (C), Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Shello Silverius, Zaimi Mat Deris (GK), Norsyafiq Sumantri, Azrai Abu Kamal, Aiman Rozemi, Muhajir Abdu Rauf, Shafiq Hassan, Amirul Azahar

Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (GK), Rajinder Singh