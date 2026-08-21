India vs Netherlands, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Watch details, head‑to‑head and key stats

The India women's team will look to continue their unbeaten run at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup when they take on the Netherlands in their opening Pool E match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Friday.

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India, led by skipper Salima Tete, reached the second round of the Women's Hockey World Cup by finishing second in Pool D with five points.

India began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against China, before thumping South Africa 6-1 in their second match. India then drew 0-0 against England in their final Pool D match to secure second place.

China topped Pool D with seven points. Apart from India and the Netherlands, China and Australia are the other teams that feature in Pool E.

The second round consists of eight teams split across two pools, with Pool F featuring Argentina, Germany, Spain and Belgium.

India, however, will not face China in the second round, as the two Asian outfits played out a 2-2 draw in the first round.

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Hence, the two teams will carry forward their points from the first round and will start the second round with a point each. The Netherlands, meanwhile, arrive with an excellent record. The reigning world champions topped Pool A after winning all three of their matches.

They defeated Chile 2-0, Australia 4-2 and Japan 9-0, scoring 15 goals while conceding only one.

For India, the challenge will be to maintain the defensive discipline that helped them frustrate England while also finding enough attacking opportunities against a Dutch side that has been ruthless in front of goal. Navneet and Deepika, who scored India's goals against China, will again be important in the forward line.

India vs Netherlands match details

Tournament FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 21 Time 9.30 PM (IST) Pool E Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs Netherlands head-to-head in women's hockey India and the Netherlands have played each other in 14 matches in women's hockey. The Netherlands enjoy a dominant record, having won 10 matches compared to India's three wins. One other match has ended in a draw.

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The last time these two teams played each other was in February 2025 during the FIH Pro League. The match ended 2-2 in regulation time, with India eventually winning the shootout 2-1.

Total Matches 14 India won 3 Netherlands won 10 Draw 1 Last World Cup meeting Netherlands won 3-2 in 2006

Where to watch India vs Netherlands women's match at FIH Hockey World Cup 2026? Fans in India can watch the India vs Netherlands Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Netherlands women full squads India: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam (Goalkeepers), Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas, Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (Captain), Neha, Deepika Soreng, Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung

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Netherlands: Anne Veenendaal (GK), Rosa Fernig, Lisa Post, Xan de Waard, Yibbi Jansen, Renée van Laarhoven, Felice Albers, Pien Sanders (C), Luna Fokke, Sanne Koolen, Frédérique Matla, Joosje Burg, Marleen Jochems, Freeke Moes, Marijn Veen, Pien Dicke, Josine Koning (GK), Daantje de Kruijff, Eline Jansen, Guusje Moes

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.