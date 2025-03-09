India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma’s blazing 50 puts India in command

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Team India captain Rohit Sharma delivered a crucial knock in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, smashing a rapid half-century to keep India on track in their chase.

Rohit Sharma's 41-ball fifty came at a crucial juncture, providing India with a strong foundation in their pursuit of the title.

On the day of the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, the captain raised his hand and declared that he will show the world how a captain leads. Rohit Sharma pulled the second ball of the innings into the stands to make his intention clear and raced to his first half-century of the tournament off only 41 balls.

Advertisement

With a massive Strike Rate of 111.29, Rohit Sharma had scored an impressive 69 runs off 62 balls, while this copy was being written.

As India aimed to chase down New Zealand's total of 251 runs, Rohit Sharma's 50 was instrumental in stabilizing the innings. His batting prowess and experience were evident as he navigated through the Kiwi bowling attack at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which included the likes of Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson.

Also Read | IND vs NZ biggest moments: Champions Trophy final so far

Rohit continued with his ultra aggressive approach as he hit a couple of fours off William O’Rourke after hitting Kyle Jamieson for a six in the first over.

But he took a liking for Nathan Smith — who replaced Matt Henry — in the eighth over, hitting the right-arm medium fast for 14 runs with two fours and a six.

Advertisement

Earlier, New Zealand were restricted to 251/7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with 63 from 101 balls, while Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 53 not out, 37 and 34 respectively.

Also Read | Virat Kohli writes history in IND vs NZ Champions Trophy final - Details

Rohit Sharma's opening partner, Shubman Gill, though, was given a lifeline when he was dropped at mid-wicket.

Not too long ago, a third six from the captain brought up India's fastest fifty of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shubham Gill Fizzes Out at 31 Beginning the Indian innings with a flurry of boundaries and sixes as the Men in Blue are off to an absolute flyer in their chase of 252.

Subhaman Gill, who scored 31 runs off 50 balls, was dismissed with an exemplary catch by New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

Advertisement

New Zealand finished on 251/7 in 50 overs against India, majorly due to a crucial half-century from Michael Bracewell after Daryl Mitchell's half-century played its part.