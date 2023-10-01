India have had the better of arch-rivals Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Indian hockey and squash teams both beat the Pakistanis at this year's Asian Games, with the latter even winning the coveted gold medal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When India hammered Pakistan at the Asian Games 2023: Hammering in Hockey: The Indian hockey team on Saturday recorded its biggest-ever win against the Pakistan team as it crushed the neighbours by 10-2 in a one-sided Pool-A match. Team India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored 4 goals and led the Indian hockey team to the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023.

Muhammad Khan (38th) and Abdul Rana (45th) were the only scorers from Pakistan which somehow saved the team from drawing a blank against the mighty Indians. This is Pakistan's biggest defeat against India in 180 matches played by both nations.

Golden victory in Squash: The Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou has added another gold to their tally, as they defeated Pakistan in the men's squash team event on September 30.

The 2-1 victory came after an intense back-and-forth game, whose outcome was decided only in the final round. In the end, Indian team's Abhai Singh succeeded in outperforming his Pakistani opponent Zaman Noor to bag the top title.

Other India-Pakistan clashes: India also defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the finals the SAFF Men's U-19 Championship on Saturday on the back of a solid performance by Manglenthang Kipgen (64', 85') and Gwgwmsar Goyary (90 5') at the Dasrath Stadium.

It was the 8th time that India clinched the SAFF Championship titled showcasing their regional supremacy, PTI reported. Notably, for a majority of the Indian side, the SAFF U-10 Championship was the first international tournament where they represented India.

