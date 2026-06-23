India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: Will Harmanpreet Singh's men shake hands with arch-rivals in London?

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro League 2025-26 LIVE: For the first time in the history of FIH Pro League, India will be taking on Pakistan, thus reigniting the rivalry on a hockey field for the first time in two years. The last time India played Pakistan, was in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, where the Men in Blue triumphed 2-1.

However, neither India nor Pakistan are at a safe place in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 standings. While India stand eight after wins over Germany and Netherlands, Pakistan are placed at the bottom of the nine-team standings, after losing all their 12 games so far.

India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Pakistan enjoy a 82-67 win-loss record against India in hockey. Thirty-two matches have ended in draws between the two sides who have played a total of 181 games. Pakistan may enjoy the overall head-to-head record, but India have the upper hand in the rivalry in recent times. In the last 17 matches between the two sides, India have won 15 games. The last time India and Pakistan met in a hockey match was in 2024 during the Asian Champions Trophy. India won 2-1.

Where to watch IND vs PAK hockey match in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches in India. The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be telecast live on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches will be available on JioHotstar app and website.